Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition members following rejection of adjournment notices
July 22, 2025 11:17 am
On the second day of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha resumed at 11 am but was soon adjourned till 12 noon following protests by opposition parties demanding discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues.
In Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the House proceedings a day after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned. Dhankhar resigned late on Monday evening, citing health reasons.
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon amid uproar by opposition members after their adjournment notices were rejected.
On Monday, both Houses witnessed a stormy opening with the opposition parties demanding a discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, leading to adjournments.
Despite the chaos, the Rajya Sabha managed to pass the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, aimed at modernising laws related to shipping documents. The Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha earlier in March.
The session, running from July 21 to August 21, includes 21 sittings over 32 days. Both Houses will take a break from August 12-17 for Independence Day celebrations and resume on August 18.
