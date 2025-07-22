On the second day of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha resumed at 11 am but was soon adjourned till 12 noon following protests by opposition parties demanding discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues.

Advertisement

In Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the House proceedings a day after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned. Dhankhar resigned late on Monday evening, citing health reasons.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon amid uproar by opposition members after their adjournment notices were rejected.

Advertisement

On Monday, both Houses witnessed a stormy opening with the opposition parties demanding a discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, leading to adjournments.

Despite the chaos, the Rajya Sabha managed to pass the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, aimed at modernising laws related to shipping documents. The Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha earlier in March.

Advertisement

The session, running from July 21 to August 21, includes 21 sittings over 32 days. Both Houses will take a break from August 12-17 for Independence Day celebrations and resume on August 18.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar by Opposition members following rejection of adjournment notices

Deputy Chairman Harivansh chairs proceedings of Rajya Sabha, a day after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following protests by opposition parties demanding discussion on Operation Sindoor, other issues

'If he is not well, then he should get treatment...': BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Dhankhar's resignation https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | Delhi: On VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar says, "If he is not well, then he should get treatment... I'll pray to God that he gets well soon."



On the debate of Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar says, "The more there will be discussion… pic.twitter.com/HBWJwpE7e9 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

I met him at 5:30 pm, and Dhankhar was in a good mood: Congress MP https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | Delhi: On VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Akhilesh Prasad Singh says, "... I met him at 5:30 pm, and he was in a good mood. His only concern used to be that the debate should take place in some way and the House should function properly...… pic.twitter.com/ZhhYfCOKNX — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

Big politics is going on behind the scenes: Sanjay Raut on VP's resignation https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Big politics is going on behind the scenes, and it will be revealed soon. The resignation of the Vice President is not an ordinary event. I am not ready to believe that it is due to health... I was observing him yesterday. He… pic.twitter.com/TRo7eIdSfU — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025