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Home / India / Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition uproar over crackdown on NEET protesters; both Houses adjourned
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Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition uproar over crackdown on NEET protesters; both Houses adjourned

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 11:31 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Sansad TV via PTI)
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Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after Opposition members created an uproar over the alleged police crackdown on students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak. The issue stalled proceedings in both Houses shortly after the Monsoon Session resumed.

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Rahul Gandhi alleges AK-47 fire on Bihar protesters, demands PM Modi apologise to students

July 27, 2026 11:26 am

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Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre had unleashed a brutal crackdown on students protesting over the paper leak issue, claiming that while pellet guns were used against protesters in Delhi, AK-47 bullets had been fired at students in Bihar. He accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre government of reneging on its assurance that no FIRs would be lodged against students and demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to the country's youth.

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Congress MPs protest in Parliament complex over alleged 'police brutality' against student protesters, seek Home Minister's apology

July 27, 2026 11:24 am

Image credit: PTI | Congress MPs, led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex on Monday over alleged "police brutality" against student protesters during the agitation on the NEET paper leak issue and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's apology. Carrying placards and a large banner, the Congress MPs protested in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament. They raised slogans, demanding answers from the Home Minister over alleged police excesses against protesting students.

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Congress moves notices in Parliament on student crackdown as Govt readies anti-paper leak Bill

July 27, 2026 11:18 am

The government’s plan to introduce the anti-paper leak Bill in Parliament on Monday is set to face resistance from the Congress, which has moved adjournment and suspension of business notices in both Houses seeking discussions on the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” protest over paper leaks. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/congress-moves-notices-in-parliament-on-student-crackdown-as-govt-readies-anti-paper-leak-bill/

Opposition set to corner Modi govt on ‘pellet gun use’ as Parliament braces for showdown today

July 27, 2026 11:17 am

The brutal crackdown by police and paramilitary personnel, including the alleged use of pellet guns, on students during the NEET paper leak protest on July 20 is set to snowball into a major stand-off between the Opposition and government in Parliament on Monday. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/top-headlines/opposition-set-to-corner-govt-on-pellet-gun-use-as-parliament-braces-for-showdown-today/

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