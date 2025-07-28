DT
Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid uproar over Bihar SIR

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:38 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI)
Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 1 pm due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the voter roll revision exercise in Bihar.

The House could not function properly even for a single day last week, ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21, due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar initiated by the Election Commission.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, opposition members were on their feet, and some of them even came to the Well of the House shouting slogans and showing placards.

Initially Speaker Om Birla ignored the protests and continued the business by allowing Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to reply to a question during the designation time of Question Hour. Since the protests continued and a member tore some papers, Birla warned the opposition members not to resort to such acts besides sloganeering and showing placards.

As the opposition members ignored his pleas, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. Later it was again adjourned till 1 pm after oppositions MPs entered the Well of the House and raised slogans, demanding a discussion on Bihar SIR. — with PTI

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition's vociferous protests

July 28, 2025 12:31 pm

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice as Opposition protests over various issues, including electoral rolls revision in Bihar, continued to rock the House. As soon as the House reassembled for the Question Hour at 12 noon, various Opposition MPs were on their feet and Sushmita Dev (TMC) trooped into the Well, and sought to raise various issues. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned again till 2 pm.

