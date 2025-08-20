The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed unprecedented chaos when Home Minister Amit Shah got up to introduce the Constitution 130th amendment bill in order to create a legal framework to enable removal of prime minister, union ministers, chief minister and ministers of state from office in case they have been arrested and detained consecutively for a period of 30 days for serious criminal offences.

Just when Shah got up to introduce the bill opposition MPs led by Trinamool Congress party leader Kalyan Banerjee charged towards the Well of the House, tore apart the bills and threw copies of the bill, right at the face of Shah.

The chair and the presiding officer immediately adjourned the House until 3 PM.

Soon as Kalyan Banerjee and other TMC MPs charged towards Shah, MP Anurag Thakur Minister Ravneet Singh, Bittu and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju formed a protective Circle around the Home Minister. The House will now reassemble at 3 PM. Even after the house was adjourned, chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Well of the Lok Sabha with all the opposition MPs seen stopping just short of coming to blows with the ruling party MPs.

Both shouted “chor, chor (thief) at each other.

The bill along with similar bills to amend laws governing JK and other UTs was, however, introduced and sent to a joint panel of Parliament.

The opposition didn’t allow Shah to speak on the Bill.

When the House was adjourned, the Well and aisles were all littered with torn pieces of the bills.

BJP members have demanded suspension of unruly opposition MPs.

When the Lok Sabha assembled at 3 om, opposition MPs, including from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, charged towards the Well of the House, despite Speaker Om Birla urging them to maintain dignity of Parliamentary proceedings and allow introduction of the bill, which relates to morality in public life.

Amit Shah then proceeded to introduce the constitutional amendment bills to create legal framework for removal of chief ministers and ministers in the union territories as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

The parent bill -- Constitution 130th Amendment Bill -- was introduced by Shah at 2 pm.

Amid constant opposition sloganeering and shouting, Amit Shah announced the proposal of constitution of a joint committee of parliament consisting of 21 members of the Lok Sabha and 10 members of Rajya Sabha.

The committee, he said, would scrutinise the three bills and present its report on the first day of the next winter session of Parliament.

Inside the well, Punjab MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla even banged against the panel that houses the chair of the Lok Sabha speaker, while other opposition MPs, including Mahua Maitra and Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC stood in the well of the House.

Many other non-NDA MPs, including Harsimrat Badal of Akali Dal, stood in their chairs and opposed the introduction of the Bills with a voice vote.

The speaker then adjourned the House warning the members against undermining the dignity of the chamber.

Meanwhile, a meeting of senior leaders of the BJP and Senior leaders of the ruling national Democratic alliance is underway in the chamber of Lok Sabha. Speaker to see if any action should be taken against unruly is of some opposition MPs.

LS adjourned till 5 pm Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm amid noisy protests over 3 bills introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Manish Tewari says 'It is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India' Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "The basic thing is that the three Bills are against the basic structure of the Constitution of India. Constitution of India, the rule of law says that you are innocent until proven guilty...It is destructive of the basic structure of the Constitution for the simple reason that its potential for misuse of state instrumentalities is enormous. It is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India..."

Asaduddin Owaisi says 'I stand to oppose' AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I stand to oppose the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates principle of separation of powers and undermines the right of the power to elect a Govt. It gives executive agencies a free run to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions...This Govt is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be a death nail unleashed on elected Govt. India Constitution is being amended to turn this country into a Police State..."

LS adjourns till 3 pm amid uproar Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid opposition's din over three bills being piloted by Home Minister Amit Shah



The House adjourned till 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/sLyLSHC3wt — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025