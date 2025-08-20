LS adjourned till 5 pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm amid noisy protests over 3 bills introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed unprecedented chaos when Home Minister Amit Shah got up to introduce the Constitution 130th amendment bill in order to create a legal framework to enable removal of prime minister, union ministers, chief minister and ministers of state from office in case they have been arrested and detained consecutively for a period of 30 days for serious criminal offences.
Just when Shah got up to introduce the bill opposition MPs led by Trinamool Congress party leader Kalyan Banerjee charged towards the Well of the House, tore apart the bills and threw copies of the bill, right at the face of Shah.
The chair and the presiding officer immediately adjourned the House until 3 PM.
Soon as Kalyan Banerjee and other TMC MPs charged towards Shah, MP Anurag Thakur Minister Ravneet Singh, Bittu and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju formed a protective Circle around the Home Minister. The House will now reassemble at 3 PM. Even after the house was adjourned, chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Well of the Lok Sabha with all the opposition MPs seen stopping just short of coming to blows with the ruling party MPs.
Both shouted “chor, chor (thief) at each other.
The bill along with similar bills to amend laws governing JK and other UTs was, however, introduced and sent to a joint panel of Parliament.
The opposition didn’t allow Shah to speak on the Bill.
When the House was adjourned, the Well and aisles were all littered with torn pieces of the bills.
BJP members have demanded suspension of unruly opposition MPs.
Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "The basic thing is that the three Bills are against the basic structure of the Constitution of India. Constitution of India, the rule of law says that you are innocent until proven guilty...It is destructive of the basic structure of the Constitution for the simple reason that its potential for misuse of state instrumentalities is enormous. It is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India..."
Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "The basic thing is that the three Bills are against the basic structure of the Constitution of India. Constitution of India, the rule of law says that you are innocent until proven guilty...It is destructive of the basic structure of the Constitution for the simple reason that its potential for misuse of state instrumentalities is enormous. It is violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India..."
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I stand to oppose the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates principle of separation of powers and undermines the right of the power to elect a Govt. It gives executive agencies a free run to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions...This Govt is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be a death nail unleashed on elected Govt. India Constitution is being amended to turn this country into a Police State..."
https://twitter.com/hashtag/WATCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WATCH</a> | AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "I stand to oppose the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates… pic.twitter.com/Fby0lxHOPE— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid opposition's din over three bills being piloted by Home Minister Amit Shah
Copies of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 torn and thrown towards HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
The House adjourned till 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/sLyLSHC3wt
Union Home Minister the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Union Home Minister the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025
