Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

Introducing the Bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

Advertisement

“The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required,” Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protest.

“You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill,” Rijiju told the opposition.

Advertisement

This Bill has nothing to do with religion, but deals only with properties, he added.

As per the Bill, only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules. Also, women must receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill was tabled after a long process of consultations carried out by the JPC.

Shah said the Bill was first introduced in August 2024 after which, as sought by the House, it was referred to the JPC, which held long consultations on it. — with PTI

Waqf property has to be used for poor Muslims, Waqf Bill needed to achieve this purpose: Rijiju

Muslims were misled for vote bank politics for 70 years; how long do you want to mislead them: Rijiju to Opposition

Country will remember for ages who is supporting and opposing Waqf Bill: Rijiju

Govt, JPC received several memoranda, suggestions from stakeholders, experts on Waqf Bill: Rijiju He said over 97.27 lakh petitions, memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report. The minister said as many as 284 delegations submitted their views on the Bill besides the Waqf boards of 25 states and Union Territories. Legal luminaries, charitable organisations, academicians and religious leaders, among others, have also submitted their opinions, he said.

India has largest number of Waqf properties in world, says Kiren Rijiju

Waqf property private in nature, unfair to compare it with land banks of Railways, armed forces: Rijiju in Lok Sabha

Muslim law board plans to challenge Waqf Bill in court, calls it a 'black law' The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a "black law" that threatens the rights of the community. Criticising the bill at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community. "They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said, emphasising that the fight against the Bill is just a beginning.

Government not going to interfere in any religious institution: Rijiju amid noisy opposition protest on Waqf Bill

Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required: Rijiju