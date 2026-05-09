BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, heading the first BJP government in the state.

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Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

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The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.

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Earlier, Adhikari said the days of 'Sonar Bangla' have officially started with Saturday marking the beginning of a new era of "peace and prosperity" under a "double-engine" administration.

Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers of several NDA-ruled states, industrialists, film personalities and religious leaders are attending the ceremony, which the saffron camp has projected as a defining political moment in Bengal's contemporary history.

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Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as first BJP CM of West Bengal BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, heading the first BJP government in the state. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari.

BJP supporters flood Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds for Suvendu Adhikari oath ceremony Thousands of BJP supporters from across the country and abroad, including from north Bengal and neighbouring states such as Jharkhand, poured into Kolkata to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the first BJP government in West Bengal, turning the Brigade Parade Grounds into a sea of saffron. Several high-profile Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states also arrived at the venue to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Suvendu Adhikari and his council of ministers. Groups of supporters carrying BJP flags and saffron banners gathered at different points across the city since morning before moving towards the venue amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adhikari.

PM arrives at Brigade Parade Ground for swearing-in ceremony of BJP's first govt in Bengal Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP's first government in West Bengal. Accompanied by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari, Modi was accorded a rousing welcome. Amid the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, Modi entered the venue on an open vehicle and was seen waving at the crowd. The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.

Historic dawn for Bengal; marks end of misrule, start of double-engine era of development: Adhikari West Bengal's Chief Minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari said the days of 'Sonar Bangla' have officially started with Saturday marking the beginning of a new era of "peace and prosperity" under a "double-engine" administration as the state's first BJP government is set to take charge. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Kolkata for the oath-taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground, Adhikari posted a message on X welcoming him to the state and describing the occasion as the fulfilment of the "dreams of our founding fathers".