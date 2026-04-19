Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 28th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. Advertisement This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Jaiswal drives beautifully through the covers | Rajasthan Royals - 20/0 (2.2) Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a superb drive, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four runs. A delightful start to the over for the Royals. Advertisement

Vaibhav Suryavanshi dispatches it to the fence | Rajasthan Royals - 10/0 (1.1) A powerful shot from Vaibhav Suryavanshi sends the ball rocketing to the boundary, adding crucial runs to the Rajasthan Royals' total.

Jaiswal sends it to the fence with a powerful drive | Rajasthan Royals - 6/0 (0.4) Yashasvi Jaiswal opens his account with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. This early four injects some momentum into the Rajasthan Royals innings.

Squads are in for today's clash The playing elevens have been announced, with both teams revealing their strategic selections for this crucial encounter. Get ready for an exciting contest! 🏏 Playing XI Kolkata Knight Riders 1. Ajinkya Rahane Batsman 2. Tim Seifert Keeper 3. Cameron Green All-rounder 4. Rovman Powell Batsman 5. Rinku Singh Batsman 6. Sunil Narine All-rounder 7. Ramandeep Singh Batsman 8. Anukul Roy All-rounder 9. Vaibhav Arora Bowler 10. Kartik Tyagi Bowler 11. Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Rajasthan Royals 1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batsman 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman 3. Dhruv Jurel Keeper 4. Riyan Parag All-rounder 5. Shimron Hetmyer Batsman 6. Donovan Ferreira All-rounder 7. Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder 8. Jofra Archer Bowler 9. Nandre Burger Bowler 10. Brijesh Sharrma Bowler 11. Ravi Bishnoi Bowler