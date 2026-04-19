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Home / IPL 2026 / Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 28th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 28th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 03:35 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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A general view outside the stadium before the match in Kolkata. REUTERS
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Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Jaiswal drives beautifully through the covers | Rajasthan Royals - 20/0 (2.2)

April 19, 2026 3:41 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a superb drive, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four runs. A delightful start to the over for the Royals.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi dispatches it to the fence | Rajasthan Royals - 10/0 (1.1)

April 19, 2026 3:35 pm

A powerful shot from Vaibhav Suryavanshi sends the ball rocketing to the boundary, adding crucial runs to the Rajasthan Royals' total.

Jaiswal sends it to the fence with a powerful drive | Rajasthan Royals - 6/0 (0.4)

April 19, 2026 3:33 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal opens his account with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. This early four injects some momentum into the Rajasthan Royals innings.

Squads are in for today's clash

April 19, 2026 3:06 pm

The playing elevens have been announced, with both teams revealing their strategic selections for this crucial encounter. Get ready for an exciting contest!

🏏 Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders
1. Ajinkya Rahane
Batsman
2. Tim Seifert
Keeper
3. Cameron Green
All-rounder
4. Rovman Powell
Batsman
5. Rinku Singh
Batsman
6. Sunil Narine
All-rounder
7. Ramandeep Singh
Batsman
8. Anukul Roy
All-rounder
9. Vaibhav Arora
Bowler
10. Kartik Tyagi
Bowler
11. Varun Chakravarthy
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Batsman
2. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Batsman
3. Dhruv Jurel
Keeper
4. Riyan Parag
All-rounder
5. Shimron Hetmyer
Batsman
6. Donovan Ferreira
All-rounder
7. Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder
8. Jofra Archer
Bowler
9. Nandre Burger
Bowler
10. Brijesh Sharrma
Bowler
11. Ravi Bishnoi
Bowler

Royals opt to bat after winning the flip

April 19, 2026 3:06 pm

Rajasthan Royals captain calls correctly at the toss and makes the strategic decision to bat first, looking to set a formidable total on what appears to be a good batting surface.

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