Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 28th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Jaiswal drives beautifully through the covers | Rajasthan Royals - 20/0 (2.2)
April 19, 2026 3:41 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a superb drive, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four runs. A delightful start to the over for the Royals.
Venue: Eden Gardens Kolkata
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April 19, 2026 3:41 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a superb drive, sending the ball rocketing to the boundary for four runs. A delightful start to the over for the Royals.
April 19, 2026 3:35 pm
A powerful shot from Vaibhav Suryavanshi sends the ball rocketing to the boundary, adding crucial runs to the Rajasthan Royals' total.
April 19, 2026 3:33 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal opens his account with a confident boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. This early four injects some momentum into the Rajasthan Royals innings.
April 19, 2026 3:06 pm
The playing elevens have been announced, with both teams revealing their strategic selections for this crucial encounter. Get ready for an exciting contest!
April 19, 2026 3:06 pm
Rajasthan Royals captain calls correctly at the toss and makes the strategic decision to bat first, looking to set a formidable total on what appears to be a good batting surface.