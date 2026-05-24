Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 69th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

Venue: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai City
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Allah Ghazanfar strikes after a big over for Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3 (6.0)
May 24, 2026 4:08 pm
The sixth over concludes with 15 runs scored, but crucially, Allah Ghazanfar claims the wicket of the dangerous Riyan Parag. Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with a six, keeping the scoreboard moving for Rajasthan Royals.
Riyan Parag 14(8) Dhruv Jurel 7(5)
End of a dramatic sixth over | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3 (6.0)
May 24, 2026 4:08 pm
Allah Ghazanfar completes the sixth over, picking up the crucial wicket of Riyan Parag. No runs were scored in the over, but the wicket has shifted momentum.
Riyan Parag falls after a quickfire start | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3(5.6)
May 24, 2026 4:07 pm
Riyan Parag, after hitting two consecutive boundaries, is caught by Tilak Varma off the bowling of Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial wicket for Mumbai Indians at a time when Parag was looking dangerous.
Wicket! Parag departs
54/3
Batting
Riyan Parag
c Tilak Varma b Allah Ghazanfar
Bowling
Riyan Parag smashes consecutive boundaries | Rajasthan Royals - 54/2 (5.5)
May 24, 2026 4:05 pm
Riyan Parag unleashes another powerful drive, sending the ball to the fence for his second consecutive boundary! He is building momentum for Rajasthan Royals.
Consecutive Boundaries!
Rajasthan Royals - 54/2 (5.5)
Batting
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Riyan Parag
|14
|7
|2
|1
|200.00
|Dhruv Jurel
|7
|5
|0
|1
|140.00
Bowling
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Allah Ghazanfar
|0.5
|0
|15
|0
|18.00
|Deepak Chahar
|3.0
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
Riyan Parag finds the fence | Rajasthan Royals - 46/2 (5.3)
May 24, 2026 4:04 pm
Riyan Parag drives Allah Ghazanfar through the covers for a well-placed boundary. Rajasthan Royals are looking to accelerate their scoring after losing two quick wickets.
Jurel unleashes a powerful maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 45/2 (5.2)
May 24, 2026 4:02 pm
Dhruv Jurel gets in on the act, launching Allah Ghazanfar for a massive six! The Rajasthan Royals are looking to rebuild after two early wickets.
Riyan Parag launches a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 39/2 (4.4)
May 24, 2026 3:59 pm
Riyan Parag wastes no time, smashing Deepak Chahar for a powerful six over the ropes. A much-needed boundary for Rajasthan Royals after losing two quick wickets.
Suryavanshi departs, caught by Naman Dhir | Rajasthan Royals - 33/2 (4.1)
May 24, 2026 3:56 pm
Another one bites the dust! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is caught by Naman Dhir off Deepak Chahar's bowling. Mumbai Indians are on a roll here, picking up their second wicket.
Suryavanshi departs, caught by Naman Dhir
33/2
Batting
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
c Naman Dhir b Deepak Chahar
Bowling
Will Jacks strikes after a big over | Rajasthan Royals - 33/1 (4.0)
May 24, 2026 3:54 pm
Will Jacks bowls a mixed over, picking up the crucial wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal after he had struck a six. Eight runs came off the over, but more importantly, a breakthrough for Mumbai Indians.
8 Runs 1 Wkt
Dhruv Jurel 0(2)Vaibhav Suryavanshi 4(5)
Jaiswal's aggressive knock ends | Rajasthan Royals - 33/1 (3.4)
May 24, 2026 3:52 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive innings comes to an end as he's caught by Corbin Bosch off the bowling of Will Jacks. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians.
Jaiswal departs after quickfire innings
33/1
Batting
Yashasvi Jaiswal
c Corbin Bosch b Will Jacks
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
batting
Bowling
Jaiswal's thunderous boundary hat-trick | Rajasthan Royals - 33/0 (3.2)
May 24, 2026 3:51 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a magnificent six, completing a hat-trick of boundaries! He's tearing into the bowling attack, setting a blistering pace for Rajasthan Royals.
Jaiswal's Boundary Hat-trick
33/0
Batting
Yashasvi Jaiswalbatting
27(15) 4s: 1 6s: 3 SR: 180.00
Vaibhav Suryavanshibatting
4(5) 4s: 0 6s: 0 SR: 80.00
Bowling
Will Jacks
0/12 1.2 ov Eco: 9.00
Deepak Chahar
0/21 2.0 ov Eco: 10.50
Jaiswal punches through the off-side for a boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 25/0 (2.4)
May 24, 2026 3:47 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the gap with a beautifully timed shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs. He is looking in fine touch early on.
Jaiswal launches a maximum over mid-wicket | Rajasthan Royals - 19/0 (2.1)
May 24, 2026 3:44 pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a hold of that one, sending Deepak Chahar soaring over the mid-wicket boundary for a massive six. What a start to the over!
The Playing XIs are in for today's clash
May 24, 2026 3:07 pm
The team sheets have been submitted, revealing the formidable lineups for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Get ready for an enthralling contest!
Mumbai Indians
3. Suryakumar YadavBatsman
5. Hardik PandyaAll-rounder
8. Shardul ThakurAll-rounder
9. Corbin BoschAll-rounder
10. Allah GhazanfarBowler
Rajasthan Royals
1. Yashasvi JaiswalBatsman
2. Vaibhav SuryavanshiBatsman
4. Riyan ParagAll-rounder
5. Donovan FerreiraAll-rounder
7. Dasun ShanakaAll-rounder
11. Brijesh SharrmaBowler
Mumbai Indians win the toss, opt to bowl
May 24, 2026 3:02 pm
Mumbai Indians have won the coin toss and, after careful consideration of the pitch and conditions, have elected to bowl first in this crucial encounter. An interesting decision that sets the stage for the match ahead.