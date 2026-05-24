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Home / IPL 2026 / Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 69th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026
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Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 69th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Tribune Sports Desk
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 04:02 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, and Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag during toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, May 24, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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Venue: Wankhede Stadium Mumbai City

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Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

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This live blog is AI generated.

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Allah Ghazanfar strikes after a big over for Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3 (6.0)

May 24, 2026 4:08 pm

The sixth over concludes with 15 runs scored, but crucially, Allah Ghazanfar claims the wicket of the dangerous Riyan Parag. Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with a six, keeping the scoreboard moving for Rajasthan Royals.

Over 6
by Allah Ghazanfar
54/3
15 runs · 1W
Riyan Parag 14(8)  Dhruv Jurel 7(5)
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End of a dramatic sixth over | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3 (6.0)

May 24, 2026 4:08 pm

Allah Ghazanfar completes the sixth over, picking up the crucial wicket of Riyan Parag. No runs were scored in the over, but the wicket has shifted momentum.

Over 6
by Allah Ghazanfar
54/3
0 runs · 1W
W
Dhruv Jurel 7(5)

Riyan Parag falls after a quickfire start | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3(5.6)

May 24, 2026 4:07 pm

Riyan Parag, after hitting two consecutive boundaries, is caught by Tilak Varma off the bowling of Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial wicket for Mumbai Indians at a time when Parag was looking dangerous.

Wicket! Parag departs
54/3
Batting
Riyan Parag
c Tilak Varma b Allah Ghazanfar
14
Runs
7
Balls
2
4s
1
6s
200.00
SR
Dhruv Jurel
batting
7
Runs
5
Balls
0
4s
1
6s
140.00
SR
Bowling
Allah Ghazanfar
1
Wkts
15
Runs
0.5
Ovs
18.00
ECO
Deepak Chahar
1
Wkts
27
Runs
3.0
Ovs
9.00
ECO

Riyan Parag smashes consecutive boundaries | Rajasthan Royals - 54/2 (5.5)

May 24, 2026 4:05 pm

Riyan Parag unleashes another powerful drive, sending the ball to the fence for his second consecutive boundary! He is building momentum for Rajasthan Royals.

Consecutive Boundaries!
Rajasthan Royals - 54/2 (5.5)
Batting
BatterRB4s6sSR
Riyan Parag14721200.00
Dhruv Jurel7501140.00
Bowling
BowlerOMRWEco
Allah Ghazanfar0.5015018.00
Deepak Chahar3.002719.00

Riyan Parag finds the fence | Rajasthan Royals - 46/2 (5.3)

May 24, 2026 4:04 pm

Riyan Parag drives Allah Ghazanfar through the covers for a well-placed boundary. Rajasthan Royals are looking to accelerate their scoring after losing two quick wickets.

Jurel unleashes a powerful maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 45/2 (5.2)

May 24, 2026 4:02 pm

Dhruv Jurel gets in on the act, launching Allah Ghazanfar for a massive six! The Rajasthan Royals are looking to rebuild after two early wickets.

Riyan Parag launches a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 39/2 (4.4)

May 24, 2026 3:59 pm

Riyan Parag wastes no time, smashing Deepak Chahar for a powerful six over the ropes. A much-needed boundary for Rajasthan Royals after losing two quick wickets.

Suryavanshi departs, caught by Naman Dhir | Rajasthan Royals - 33/2 (4.1)

May 24, 2026 3:56 pm

Another one bites the dust! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is caught by Naman Dhir off Deepak Chahar's bowling. Mumbai Indians are on a roll here, picking up their second wicket.

Suryavanshi departs, caught by Naman Dhir
33/2
Batting
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
c Naman Dhir b Deepak Chahar
4
Runs
6
Balls
0
4s
0
6s
66.67
SR
Dhruv Jurel
batting
0
Runs
2
Balls
0
4s
0
6s
0
SR
Bowling
Deepak Chahar
1
Wkts
21
Runs
2.1
Ovs
9.69
ECO
Will Jacks
1
Wkts
12
Runs
2.0
Ovs
6.00
ECO

Will Jacks strikes after a big over | Rajasthan Royals - 33/1 (4.0)

May 24, 2026 3:54 pm

Will Jacks bowls a mixed over, picking up the crucial wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal after he had struck a six. Eight runs came off the over, but more importantly, a breakthrough for Mumbai Indians.

Over 4
Will Jacks
33/1
8 Runs 1 Wkt
Dhruv Jurel 0(2)Vaibhav Suryavanshi 4(5)

Jaiswal's aggressive knock ends | Rajasthan Royals - 33/1 (3.4)

May 24, 2026 3:52 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive innings comes to an end as he's caught by Corbin Bosch off the bowling of Will Jacks. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians.

Jaiswal departs after quickfire innings
33/1
Batting
Yashasvi Jaiswal
c Corbin Bosch b Will Jacks
27
Runs
16
Balls
1
4s
3
6s
168.75
SR
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
batting
4
Runs
5
Balls
0
4s
0
6s
80.00
SR
Bowling
Will Jacks
1
Wkts
12
Runs
1.3
Ovs
0
Mdn
8.00
Eco
Deepak Chahar
0
Wkts
21
Runs
2.0
Ovs
0
Mdn
10.50
Eco

Jaiswal's thunderous boundary hat-trick | Rajasthan Royals - 33/0 (3.2)

May 24, 2026 3:51 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a magnificent six, completing a hat-trick of boundaries! He's tearing into the bowling attack, setting a blistering pace for Rajasthan Royals.

Jaiswal's Boundary Hat-trick
33/0
Batting
Yashasvi Jaiswalbatting
27(15) 4s: 1 6s: 3 SR: 180.00
Vaibhav Suryavanshibatting
4(5) 4s: 0 6s: 0 SR: 80.00
Bowling
Will Jacks
0/12 1.2 ov Eco: 9.00
Deepak Chahar
0/21 2.0 ov Eco: 10.50

Jaiswal punches through the off-side for a boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 25/0 (2.4)

May 24, 2026 3:47 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the gap with a beautifully timed shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs. He is looking in fine touch early on.

Jaiswal launches a maximum over mid-wicket | Rajasthan Royals - 19/0 (2.1)

May 24, 2026 3:44 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a hold of that one, sending Deepak Chahar soaring over the mid-wicket boundary for a massive six. What a start to the over!

The Playing XIs are in for today's clash

May 24, 2026 3:07 pm

The team sheets have been submitted, revealing the formidable lineups for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Get ready for an enthralling contest!

🏏 Playing XI
Mumbai Indians
1. Ryan Rickelton
Keeper
2. Naman Dhir
All-rounder
3. Suryakumar Yadav
Batsman
4. Tilak Varma
Batsman
5. Hardik Pandya
All-rounder
6. Will Jacks
All-rounder
7. Deepak Chahar
Bowler
8. Shardul Thakur
All-rounder
9. Corbin Bosch
All-rounder
10. Allah Ghazanfar
Bowler
11. Raghu Sharma
Bowler
Rajasthan Royals
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal
Batsman
2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Batsman
3. Dhruv Jurel
Keeper
4. Riyan Parag
All-rounder
5. Donovan Ferreira
All-rounder
6. Shubham Dubey
Batsman
7. Dasun Shanaka
All-rounder
8. Jofra Archer
Bowler
9. Nandre Burger
Bowler
10. Yash Raj Punja
Bowler
11. Brijesh Sharrma
Bowler

Mumbai Indians win the toss, opt to bowl

May 24, 2026 3:02 pm

Mumbai Indians have won the coin toss and, after careful consideration of the pitch and conditions, have elected to bowl first in this crucial encounter. An interesting decision that sets the stage for the match ahead.

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