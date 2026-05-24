Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 69th Match - Indian Premier League, 2026

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Allah Ghazanfar strikes after a big over for Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3 (6.0) The sixth over concludes with 15 runs scored, but crucially, Allah Ghazanfar claims the wicket of the dangerous Riyan Parag. Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with a six, keeping the scoreboard moving for Rajasthan Royals. Over 6 by Allah Ghazanfar 54/3 15 runs · 1W Riyan Parag 14(8) Dhruv Jurel 7(5) Advertisement

End of a dramatic sixth over | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3 (6.0) Allah Ghazanfar completes the sixth over, picking up the crucial wicket of Riyan Parag. No runs were scored in the over, but the wicket has shifted momentum. Over 6 by Allah Ghazanfar 54/3 0 runs · 1W W Dhruv Jurel 7(5)

Riyan Parag falls after a quickfire start | Rajasthan Royals - 54/3(5.6) Riyan Parag, after hitting two consecutive boundaries, is caught by Tilak Varma off the bowling of Allah Ghazanfar. A crucial wicket for Mumbai Indians at a time when Parag was looking dangerous. Wicket! Parag departs 54/3 Batting Riyan Parag c Tilak Varma b Allah Ghazanfar 14 Runs 7 Balls 2 4s 1 6s 200.00 SR Dhruv Jurel batting 7 Runs 5 Balls 0 4s 1 6s 140.00 SR Bowling Allah Ghazanfar 1 Wkts 15 Runs 0.5 Ovs 18.00 ECO Deepak Chahar 1 Wkts 27 Runs 3.0 Ovs 9.00 ECO

Riyan Parag smashes consecutive boundaries | Rajasthan Royals - 54/2 (5.5) Riyan Parag unleashes another powerful drive, sending the ball to the fence for his second consecutive boundary! He is building momentum for Rajasthan Royals. Consecutive Boundaries! Rajasthan Royals - 54/2 (5.5) Batting Batter R B 4s 6s SR Riyan Parag 14 7 2 1 200.00 Dhruv Jurel 7 5 0 1 140.00 Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Allah Ghazanfar 0.5 0 15 0 18.00 Deepak Chahar 3.0 0 27 1 9.00

Riyan Parag finds the fence | Rajasthan Royals - 46/2 (5.3) Riyan Parag drives Allah Ghazanfar through the covers for a well-placed boundary. Rajasthan Royals are looking to accelerate their scoring after losing two quick wickets.

Jurel unleashes a powerful maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 45/2 (5.2) Dhruv Jurel gets in on the act, launching Allah Ghazanfar for a massive six! The Rajasthan Royals are looking to rebuild after two early wickets.

Riyan Parag launches a maximum | Rajasthan Royals - 39/2 (4.4) Riyan Parag wastes no time, smashing Deepak Chahar for a powerful six over the ropes. A much-needed boundary for Rajasthan Royals after losing two quick wickets.

Suryavanshi departs, caught by Naman Dhir | Rajasthan Royals - 33/2 (4.1) Another one bites the dust! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is caught by Naman Dhir off Deepak Chahar's bowling. Mumbai Indians are on a roll here, picking up their second wicket. Suryavanshi departs, caught by Naman Dhir 33/2 Batting Vaibhav Suryavanshi c Naman Dhir b Deepak Chahar 4 Runs 6 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 66.67 SR Dhruv Jurel batting 0 Runs 2 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 0 SR Bowling Deepak Chahar 1 Wkts 21 Runs 2.1 Ovs 9.69 ECO Will Jacks 1 Wkts 12 Runs 2.0 Ovs 6.00 ECO

Will Jacks strikes after a big over | Rajasthan Royals - 33/1 (4.0) Will Jacks bowls a mixed over, picking up the crucial wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal after he had struck a six. Eight runs came off the over, but more importantly, a breakthrough for Mumbai Indians. Over 4 Will Jacks 33/1 8 Runs 1 Wkt Dhruv Jurel 0(2) Vaibhav Suryavanshi 4(5)

Jaiswal's aggressive knock ends | Rajasthan Royals - 33/1 (3.4) Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive innings comes to an end as he's caught by Corbin Bosch off the bowling of Will Jacks. A crucial breakthrough for Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal departs after quickfire innings 33/1 Batting Yashasvi Jaiswal c Corbin Bosch b Will Jacks 27 Runs 16 Balls 1 4s 3 6s 168.75 SR Vaibhav Suryavanshi batting 4 Runs 5 Balls 0 4s 0 6s 80.00 SR Bowling Will Jacks 1 Wkts 12 Runs 1.3 Ovs 0 Mdn 8.00 Eco Deepak Chahar 0 Wkts 21 Runs 2.0 Ovs 0 Mdn 10.50 Eco

Jaiswal's thunderous boundary hat-trick | Rajasthan Royals - 33/0 (3.2) Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a magnificent six, completing a hat-trick of boundaries! He's tearing into the bowling attack, setting a blistering pace for Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal's Boundary Hat-trick 33/0 Batting Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 27 (15) 4s: 1 6s: 3 SR: 180.00 Vaibhav Suryavanshi batting 4 (5) 4s: 0 6s: 0 SR: 80.00 Bowling Will Jacks 0/12 1.2 ov Eco: 9.00 Deepak Chahar 0/21 2.0 ov Eco: 10.50

Jaiswal punches through the off-side for a boundary | Rajasthan Royals - 25/0 (2.4) Yashasvi Jaiswal finds the gap with a beautifully timed shot, sending the ball racing to the fence for four runs. He is looking in fine touch early on.

Jaiswal launches a maximum over mid-wicket | Rajasthan Royals - 19/0 (2.1) Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a hold of that one, sending Deepak Chahar soaring over the mid-wicket boundary for a massive six. What a start to the over!

The Playing XIs are in for today's clash The team sheets have been submitted, revealing the formidable lineups for both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Get ready for an enthralling contest! 🏏 Playing XI Mumbai Indians 1. Ryan Rickelton Keeper 2. Naman Dhir All-rounder 3. Suryakumar Yadav Batsman 4. Tilak Varma Batsman 5. Hardik Pandya All-rounder 6. Will Jacks All-rounder 7. Deepak Chahar Bowler 8. Shardul Thakur All-rounder 9. Corbin Bosch All-rounder 10. Allah Ghazanfar Bowler 11. Raghu Sharma Bowler Rajasthan Royals 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman 2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batsman 3. Dhruv Jurel Keeper 4. Riyan Parag All-rounder 5. Donovan Ferreira All-rounder 6. Shubham Dubey Batsman 7. Dasun Shanaka All-rounder 8. Jofra Archer Bowler 9. Nandre Burger Bowler 10. Yash Raj Punja Bowler 11. Brijesh Sharrma Bowler