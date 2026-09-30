A flurry of activity and last-minute preparations are under way in the BJP camp ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jalandhar today. Shah is scheduled to address an anti-drug rally there.

Before addressing the rally, the Union Minister is slated to pay obeisance at the historic 200-year-old Tripurmalini shrine within the compound of Shri Devi Talab Mandir.

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Shah will arrive at Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Adampur Airport and travel to the temple by helicopter. He is scheduled to land at the LR Doaba School grounds, where a helipad has been prepared adjacent to the temple complex, around 12.25 pm. He will spend nearly 30 minutes at the shrine.

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After offering prayers at the main temple, Shah will proceed to the Tripurmalini shrine.

'Amit Shah ji, you do not reply to my letters': Congress MP Randhawa Advertisement Accusing the central leader of not responding to letters on Punjab’s issues, Congress MP Sukhjinder Randhawa today posed on X a series of pointed questions to the leader ahead of his visit to the agrarian state. In a detailed post on X, Randhawa questioned, "Shri @AmitShah ji, while sitting in Delhi, you do not reply to the letters I write regarding Punjab's issues. Today, as you visit Punjab yourself, I hope you will answer the questions raised in the interest of the state." In his statement, he said that incidents of drugs and weapons being smuggled into Punjab through drones from across the border were still coming to light. “When the security of the international border is in the hands of the BSF, why is this supply chain not being completely broken?” he asked. He also sought details about the ground-level results of the work being done on anti-drone technology and asked when the entire border belt would get effective coverage. ਸ਼੍ਰੀ @AmitShah ਜੀ, ਦਿੱਲੀ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਮੇਰੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਸਲਿਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਲਿਖੇ ਪੱਤਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਜਵਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿੰਦੇ। ਅੱਜ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਖੁਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ, ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਖ਼ਾਤਰ ਪੁੱਛੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਵਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਜਵਾਬ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਦਿਓਗੇ ~



• ਸਰਹੱਦ ਪਾਰੋਂ ਡਰੋਨਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਨਸ਼ਾ ਅਤੇ ਹਥਿਆਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ… pic.twitter.com/5LsoHdlKlA — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) September 30, 2026

Bomb threats ahead of rally, security agencies on high alert Hours ahead of Shah's visit, a bomb threat has reportedly been issued in Jalandhar today, sending security agencies on high alert. An email was received by several private schools of Jalandhar that warned of IED bomb blasts at several locations in the city. The email, received at around 7.07 am, was sent from an unidentified Gmail account and was addressed to multiple school email IDs, including those of MGN, Urban Estate Ph-2, and Cambridge Innovative School, Jalandhar. The message specifically referred to Shah’s rally and threatened bomb attacks at locations associated with his programme. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/bomb-threat-ahead-of-amit-shahs-jalandhar-rally-security-agencies-on-high-alert/

Muslim body leaders detained, had threatened to show black flags to Amit Shah After members of Muslim Organisation Punjab announced that they would show black flags to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Jalandhar visit, they were detained by the Punjab Police at their places this morning. Five Punjab Police personnel reached the house of Muslim Organization Punjab general secretary Mazhar Alam and placed him under house arrest. Mazhar Alam had yesterday alleged that the policies of the BJP government were causing Muslims a lot of difficulties at various levels.