Farmers affiliated to different unions that form the Samyukt Kisan Morcha are all set to start their tractor rally in 116 villages of Punjab to protest the state government’s proposal for acquisition under its Land Pooling Policy.

Advertisement

The biggest gathering and rally of farmers is expected in Ludhiana district, where 45,861 acres of land is proposed to be acquired. This includes 24,311 acres of land for residential purposes and 21,550 acres for setting up industrial zones.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told The Tribune that the tractor rally would start from several places in Ludhiana district, including Kumkalan, Balion, Dakha, Jodha and Jagraon.

Advertisement

“The tractor marches will start at 10 am. This will be the biggest-ever march in recent times, as the public in rural areas want to show their anger against the bid to take over their fertile lands and displace them from their homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the police in these areas are on alert as hundreds of tractors have started arriving to participate in the protest in villages. The tractor rally is expected to last till late afternoon.