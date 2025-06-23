The counting of votes for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll in Punjab began at 8 am on Monday. The polling for bypoll, necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, took place on June 19.

A voter turnout of 51.33 per cent was registered, a sharp drop from the 64 per cent voting registered in the 2022 Assembly polls. There were 14 candidates in the fray for the bypoll.

A foolproof security arrangement has been put in place at the Khalsa College for Women which will serve as the counting centre, an official said. The counting will have 14 rounds.

The bypoll has been regarded as a litmus test for the ruling AAP as it seeks to maintain its hold over Punjab, while the Congress looks to regain its foothold over the urban constituency which it held six times in the past.

The Aam Aadmi Party fielded Sanjeev Arora (61), a Rajya Sabha member and a Ludhiana-based industrialist, who is also known for his social welfare work, for the bypoll. On the other hand, the opposition Congress placed its bet on former minister and Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu (51).

The BJP fielded senior leader Jiwan Gupta, a member of the core committee of the party's Punjab unit, while the SAD named Parupkar Singh Ghuman, a lawyer and the former president of Ludhiana Bar Association, as its candidate.

While the main contest is between the AAP and Congress, the bypoll outcome will also shed light on how the BJP performs among urban voters in Punjab. It is also going to be a test of the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal as his party looks to resurrect itself after a series of crushing electoral losses.

AAP’s Sanjeev Arora takes early lead in first round In the first round of counting, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora has taken an early lead with 2,895 votes. He is ahead of Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who has secured 1,626 votes—a margin of 1,269 votes. BJP’s Jiwan Gupta is in third place with 1,177 votes, followed by SAD’s Parupkar Singh Ghuman, who has received 703 votes.

Tight security near Khalsa College for Women; trends expected shortly Barricading has been put in place on the connecting roads near the college to regulate movement and ensure security. Voting trends are expected to begin emerging about an hour. A total of about 90,000 votes were polled on June 19.