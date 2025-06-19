Ludhiana: Voting for the Ludhiana West bypoll started at all polling booths here at 7 am.
A few people gathered at the booths early in the morning to avoid the hot weather later in the day.
Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu was among the first few to have voted. He and his wife voted at the Malwa School polling booth.
Bypoll: Ludhiana Police seize ration vehicle amid allegations of vote buying
June 19, 2025 9:18 am
As part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct during the bye-election to the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency, Ludhiana Police have seized a ration-laden vehicle and registered a case against its driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Councillors visit all booths to ensure voters do not face problems
June 19, 2025 8:56 am
The councillors of respective areas visiting all the booths in the areas to ensure voters do not face any problem.
Students lend a helping hand
June 19, 2025 8:55 am
Voting against all odds
June 19, 2025 8:54 am
Festival of democracy on
June 19, 2025 8:53 am
Heavy police deployment for polling
June 19, 2025 8:52 am
Age no bar for exercising democratic right
June 19, 2025 8:52 am
People on their way to polling booths
June 19, 2025 8:50 am
Oswal family votes in bypoll
June 19, 2025 8:49 am
Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu votes
June 19, 2025 8:48 am
AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora and family vote
June 19, 2025 8:47 am
BJP candidate Jeewan Gupta and family vote
June 19, 2025 8:46 am
No mobile phones allowed inside polling booths
June 19, 2025 8:44 am
DC Himanshu Jain waits in queue before casting vote
June 19, 2025 8:40 am
First trends of polling percentage from 9:30 am onwards
June 19, 2025 8:38 am
The first trends of polling percentage will start coming from 9:30 am onwards.
SAD candidate Ghuman to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar before voting
June 19, 2025 8:38 am
SAD candiadte Paropkar Singh Ghuman will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar opposite GADVASU before casting his vote.
DC Himanshu Jain votes
June 19, 2025 8:35 am
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain was also one of the early birds as far as voting was concerned.
SAD candidate Paropkar Singh Ghuman to cast his vote at 9 am
June 19, 2025 8:30 am
SAD candidate Paropkar Singh Ghuman to cast his vote at 9 am at GGN Public School, Prem Nagar.
BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta casts his vote
June 19, 2025 8:21 am
BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta went to Naurya Mal Jain school to cast his vote.