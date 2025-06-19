Ludhiana: Voting for the Ludhiana West bypoll started at all polling booths here at 7 am.

Advertisement

A few people gathered at the booths early in the morning to avoid the hot weather later in the day.

Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu was among the first few to have voted. He and his wife voted at the Malwa School polling booth.

Advertisement

Bypoll: Ludhiana Police seize ration vehicle amid allegations of vote buying As part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct during the bye-election to the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency, Ludhiana Police have seized a ration-laden vehicle and registered a case against its driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/ludhiana/bypoll-ludhiana-police-seize-ration-vehicle-amid-allegations-of-vote-buying/ Advertisement

Councillors visit all booths to ensure voters do not face problems The councillors of respective areas visiting all the booths in the areas to ensure voters do not face any problem.

Students lend a helping hand

Voting against all odds

Festival of democracy on

Heavy police deployment for polling

Age no bar for exercising democratic right

People on their way to polling booths

Oswal family votes in bypoll

Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu votes

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora and family vote

BJP candidate Jeewan Gupta and family vote

No mobile phones allowed inside polling booths

DC Himanshu Jain waits in queue before casting vote

First trends of polling percentage from 9:30 am onwards The first trends of polling percentage will start coming from 9:30 am onwards.

SAD candidate Ghuman to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar before voting SAD candiadte Paropkar Singh Ghuman will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar opposite GADVASU before casting his vote.

DC Himanshu Jain votes Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain was also one of the early birds as far as voting was concerned.

SAD candidate Paropkar Singh Ghuman to cast his vote at 9 am SAD candidate Paropkar Singh Ghuman to cast his vote at 9 am at GGN Public School, Prem Nagar.