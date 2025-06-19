DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana West bypoll: Voting gets under way; AAP, Congress, BJP candidates among first to vote
LIVE NOW

Ludhiana West bypoll: Voting gets under way; AAP, Congress, BJP candidates among first to vote

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:18 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Voting activity picks up in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Ludhiana: Voting for the Ludhiana West bypoll started at all polling booths here at 7 am.

Advertisement

A few people gathered at the booths early in the morning to avoid the hot weather later in the day.

Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu was among the first few to have voted. He and his wife voted at the Malwa School polling booth.

Advertisement

Bypoll: Ludhiana Police seize ration vehicle amid allegations of vote buying

June 19, 2025 9:18 am

As part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct during the bye-election to the 64-Ludhiana West Assembly Constituency, Ludhiana Police have seized a ration-laden vehicle and registered a case against its driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/ludhiana/bypoll-ludhiana-police-seize-ration-vehicle-amid-allegations-of-vote-buying/

Advertisement

Councillors visit all booths to ensure voters do not face problems

June 19, 2025 8:56 am

The councillors of respective areas visiting all the booths in the areas to ensure voters do not face any problem.

Students lend a helping hand

June 19, 2025 8:55 am

Voting against all odds

June 19, 2025 8:54 am

Festival of democracy on

June 19, 2025 8:53 am

Heavy police deployment for polling

June 19, 2025 8:52 am

Age no bar for exercising democratic right

June 19, 2025 8:52 am

People on their way to polling booths

June 19, 2025 8:50 am

Oswal family votes in bypoll

June 19, 2025 8:49 am

Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu votes

June 19, 2025 8:48 am

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora and family vote

June 19, 2025 8:47 am

BJP candidate Jeewan Gupta and family vote

June 19, 2025 8:46 am

No mobile phones allowed inside polling booths

June 19, 2025 8:44 am

DC Himanshu Jain waits in queue before casting vote

June 19, 2025 8:40 am

First trends of polling percentage from 9:30 am onwards

June 19, 2025 8:38 am

The first trends of polling percentage will start coming from 9:30 am onwards.

SAD candidate Ghuman to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar before voting

June 19, 2025 8:38 am

SAD candiadte Paropkar Singh Ghuman will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nanaksar opposite GADVASU before casting his vote.

DC Himanshu Jain votes

June 19, 2025 8:35 am

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain was also one of the early birds as far as voting was concerned.

SAD candidate Paropkar Singh Ghuman to cast his vote at 9 am

June 19, 2025 8:30 am

SAD candidate Paropkar Singh Ghuman to cast his vote at 9 am at GGN Public School, Prem Nagar.

BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta casts his vote

June 19, 2025 8:21 am

BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta went to Naurya Mal Jain school to cast his vote.

June 19, 2025 8:21 am

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts