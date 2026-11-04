Congress Punjab Insaaf Rally LIVE: Rahul Gandhi targets AAP over drugs, says Punjab being run from Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed the Congress’s Insaaf Rally in Sangrur, formally launching the party’s campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh were among the senior leaders who targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over drug-related deaths and the law and order situation in the state.

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The rally is politically significant for the Congress as it seeks to regain power in Punjab. It is also a test for newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, who took charge after internal differences within the state unit led to the replacement of former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

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Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi received a huge round of applause as he rose to speak. Channi called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “Nitt da sharaabi”, saying that no one would hand over their child to him, yet people had entrusted Punjab to him.

Rahul Gandhi accuses AAP of betraying farmers, calls it a failed govt over drug menace Advertisement Rahul Gandhi accused the AAP government of betraying farmers in Punjab and failing to control the drug menace. Recalling that he had first raised the issue of drugs in the state years ago, he said nobody had believed him at the time. “Now every other day there is a drugs-related crime and the Punjab government is unable to control the menace. AAP is a failed government and its leaders have failed its people despite being voted to power,” he said.

Rahul says AAP govt failed Sidhu Moosewala Rahul Gandhi recalled meeting singer Sidhu Moosewala at his office some years ago and said he was impressed by him. Referring to Moosewala’s murder, he alleged that the AAP government failed him after his security was withdrawn and no action was taken against senior police officers. He said the Punjab government had failed in its duty.

Punjab being run from Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi Targeting the AAP government, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Punjab was being run from Delhi. He said the state needed a government that worked for Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi says ‘chitta’ a major issue in Punjab Addressing the Congress Insaaf Rally in Sangrur, Rahul Gandhi attacked the AAP government over the drug problem, saying ‘chitta’ remained a major issue in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi brings Sidhu Moosewala’s father on stage Rahul Gandhi brought the father of singer Sidhu Moosewala on stage during his address at the Sangrur rally.

Rahul Gandhi mentions Channi, draws loud applause Rahul Gandhi mentioned former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as he began his address at the rally, drawing loud applause from the gathering.

Kharge recalls Rajiv Gandhi lowering voting age to 18 Recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s role in lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 through a constitutional amendment, Kharge said the change gave young people the right to vote at an earlier age.

Kharge says Rahul faces over 24 FIRs, gangsters go scot-free in Punjab Kharge said Rahul Gandhi faced more than 24 FIRs, while gangsters and criminals in Punjab were going scot-free.

Kharge calls AAP BJP’s ‘B team’ Kharge accused the AAP of being the BJP’s “B team”, alleging that it made inroads wherever it saw the Congress gaining ground. He said the party cut into the Congress vote share, paving the way for BJP victories.

Kharge assures Rahul Gandhi: ‘We will win Punjab’ Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge assured Rahul Gandhi that the party would win Punjab. He said the Congress needed to remain united to secure victory and accused the RSS and the BJP of trying to divide institutions and other bodies.

Pargat Singh calls Punjab a ‘police state’, blames AAP Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh described Punjab as a “police state” and held the AAP government solely responsible. Referring to drug-related deaths, he said the bodies of many youngsters were lying in mortuaries.

Warring, Randhawa allege no government employee happy under AAP Congress leaders Raja Warring and Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa alleged that no government employee was happy under the AAP government in Punjab.

Channi calls Bhagwant Mann ‘Nitt da sharaabi’ Targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Channi called him a “Nitt da sharaabi”. He said no one would hand over their child to Mann, yet people had entrusted Punjab to him. He urged people to choose the Congress to bring the state back on track.

Channi receives over 15-second ovation before speech Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi received a huge round of applause as he rose to address the rally. The crowd continued cheering for over 15 seconds before he could begin his speech, leaving him smiling.