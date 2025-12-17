DT
PT
Punjab Rural Body Election Results: Early leads for Congress in Ludhiana as vote count starts
Punjab Rural Body Election Results: Early leads for Congress in Ludhiana as vote count starts

Ruchika Khanna
Updated At : 10:30 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Counting of votes under way for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls, at the Government Mohindra College in Patiala on Wednesday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar
Counting of votes has begun for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls held on Sunday. The counting is taking place at 154 centres, spread over 141 locations.

Since the polls were held through ballot papers, officials in the State Election Commission said the process to count the votes might take much longer and the final results would be declared late in the night.

Even as the counting began, Opposition parties made allegations that their workers and polling agents were being prevented from reaching the polling stations. In Patiala, SAD workers accused the AAP leaders of trying to prevent their agents from going to the polling station on the Nabha road.

With the Vidhan Sabha elections just 14 months away, the local body polls were held in a politically charged atmosphere. These elections are important because each party is contesting on their election symbol. Each party is fighting to set the stage for the next Assembly polls.

The fate of over 9,000 candidates will be decided today as the counting of votes began for the 347 Zila Parishad and 2,838 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Panchayat Samiti polls lead trends in Ludhiana till 10 am

December 17, 2025 10:28 am

Zila Parishad lead trends in Ludhiana till 10 am

December 17, 2025 10:28 am

Counting in Ferozepur.

December 17, 2025 10:04 am

Counting of votes begins

December 17, 2025 9:36 am

