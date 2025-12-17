Counting of votes has begun for the Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls held on Sunday. The counting is taking place at 154 centres, spread over 141 locations.

Advertisement

Since the polls were held through ballot papers, officials in the State Election Commission said the process to count the votes might take much longer and the final results would be declared late in the night.

Advertisement

Even as the counting began, Opposition parties made allegations that their workers and polling agents were being prevented from reaching the polling stations. In Patiala, SAD workers accused the AAP leaders of trying to prevent their agents from going to the polling station on the Nabha road.

Advertisement

With the Vidhan Sabha elections just 14 months away, the local body polls were held in a politically charged atmosphere. These elections are important because each party is contesting on their election symbol. Each party is fighting to set the stage for the next Assembly polls.

The fate of over 9,000 candidates will be decided today as the counting of votes began for the 347 Zila Parishad and 2,838 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Advertisement

Panchayat Samiti polls lead trends in Ludhiana till 10 am

Zila Parishad lead trends in Ludhiana till 10 am

Counting in Ferozepur.