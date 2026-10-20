Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Punjab on Tuesday as part of his day-long visit to Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa to meet the family members of those who lost their lives after speaking up against free availability of synthetic drugs in the border state. Among others, Shah is expected to spend around 45 minutes meeting anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota’s family in Mansa.

Shah has sent a clear message today: Punjab BJP vice-president Advertisement Punjab BJP vice-president Fatehjang Singh Bajwa today said, "Just a few days ago in Jalandhar, the BJP— and specifically Amit Shah—made a promise to the people of Punjab: that they would completely eradicate the drug menace in the state, rooting it out entirely by December 31, 2029. In light of the tragic incident involving Parminder Singh Jota — and all the other distressing events that have unfolded in Punjab — Amit Shah’s visit sends a clear message to the people of Punjab and the entire nation: the Bharatiya Janata Party always delivers on its promises. His visit today conveys a significant message to the people of Punjab—that the commitment made in Jalandhar will be fully honoured..." #WATCH | Gurdaspur: On Union Minister Amit Shah's Punjab visit, BJP Punjab Vice President Fatehjang Singh Bajwa says, "Just a few days ago in Jalandhar, the BJP—and specifically Amit Shah—made a promise to the people of Punjab: that they would completely eradicate the drug menace in the state, rooting it out entirely by December 31, 2029. In light of the tragic incident involving Parminder Singh Jota—and all the other distressing events that have unfolded in Punjab—Amit Shah’s visit sends a clear message to the people of Punjab and the entire nation: the Bharatiya Janata Party always delivers on its promises. His visit today conveys a significant message to the people of Punjab—that the commitment made in Jalandhar will be fully honoured..." — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026 Advertisement

Raise issue of gangsters too: Moosewala's father to Jhota's father Balkaur Singh, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, toda visited the protest site in Mansa over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and urged his father Bhim Singh to raise the issue of gangsters with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the district. Balkaur, who just returned from abroad after postponing the remaining shows of his son’s hologram tour, asked Bhim Singh to seek answers from the Union Home Minister on why gangsters lodged in Sabarmati jail were not being produced in courts for trial. In his speech, Balkaur also referred to a gangster from Gurdaspur without naming him. — TNS Read more: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/bathinda/what-has-govt-been-doing-for-a-week-moosewalas-father-on-jhota-murder-probe/ Advertisement

Shah meets slain Bikramjit Singh's family Shah met the family of Bikramjit Singh at Mari Panwan village in Sri Hargobindpur of Gurdaspur district. Vikramjit was killed on October 15 allegedly for opposing drug peddling in his area. After the meeting, Shah is scheduled to visit Sangrur district, where he will be meeting the family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man, who died by suicide on September 7. His family alleged that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his locality.