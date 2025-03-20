DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Crackdown on Punjab farmers LIVE: Farmer bodies announce nationwide protest
LIVE NOW

Crackdown on Punjab farmers LIVE: Farmer bodies announce nationwide protest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:45 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police crackdown on Khanauri border.
Advertisement

Hours after the police crackdown clearing the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a nationwide protest outside the offices of deputy commissioners on Thursday.

A few farmer leaders have announced a chakka jam across Punjab to register their protest against the arrest of farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher and others.

Such announcements have been made at village level and farmers told to block the nearest roads. Several farmer leaders were put under house arrest in order to prevent them from lodging a protest.

Advertisement

Detained farmer leaders start hunger strike in police custody

March 20, 2025 9:43 am

Gurdeep Singh, spokesperson of SKM (Non-Political), said the detained farmer leaders have started a hunger strike in police custody.

Advertisement

Internet suspended in Sangrur, Patiala

March 20, 2025 9:28 am

In light of the farmers' agitation, internet services have been suspended in Sangrur district. Internet is off since Wednesday evening in Patiala and sorrounding towns.

Dallewal taken to PWD rest house in Jalandhar Cantt

March 20, 2025 9:26 am

Farmer leader Dallewal was taken to PWD rest house in Jalandhar Cantt.

Dallewal’s whereabouts a secret

March 20, 2025 8:59 am

Sources in the state government say their strategy is to keep shifting Dallewal for the next two days to avoid any build-up of farmers in his favour. His whereabouts are being kept a closely guarded secret.

9-member SKM to have meeting at noon

March 20, 2025 8:59 am

The nine-member committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to have its meeting around noon, to discuss their strategy.

Shambhu border cleared from Punjab side

March 20, 2025 8:59 am

According to police, the Shambhu border is now almost cleared from Punjab side and they have apprised their counterparts in Haryana. The slabs and boulders are now to be removed by Haryana Police.

Shambhu border to be opened for vehicular traffic

March 20, 2025 8:58 am

Ambala: The Haryana-Punjab inter-state Shambhu border will be opened for vehicular traffic; machines deployed to break concrete slabs.

SKM to decide next course of action

March 20, 2025 8:52 am

The SKM (All India), consisting of leaders including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal and Harinder Singh Lakhowal, will hold meetings on Thursday to decide the next course of action. Terming the police crackdown as unprecedented, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the famer unions from across the country to unite or the government would “continue to quell their protest and facilitate corporates”.

Jagjit Dallewal brought to PIMS Jalandhar, taken elsewhere

March 20, 2025 8:51 am

Jagjit Dallewal was brought to PIMS in Jalandhar. He refused to get admitted there and lay in a police vehicle outside the hospital amid tight security. Later, he was taken to another place.

Haryana Police send notices to the houses of farmer leaders

March 20, 2025 8:48 am

Haryana Police have sent notices to the houses of farmer leaders Jasmeet Singh and Tejveer Singh. They have been asked to appear before the SIT on Thursday, which is probing the case registered against them last year. The notice reads that if they fail to appear before the SIT it would invite legal action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper