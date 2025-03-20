Hours after the police crackdown clearing the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a nationwide protest outside the offices of deputy commissioners on Thursday.

A few farmer leaders have announced a chakka jam across Punjab to register their protest against the arrest of farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher and others.

Such announcements have been made at village level and farmers told to block the nearest roads. Several farmer leaders were put under house arrest in order to prevent them from lodging a protest.

Advertisement

Detained farmer leaders start hunger strike in police custody Gurdeep Singh, spokesperson of SKM (Non-Political), said the detained farmer leaders have started a hunger strike in police custody. Advertisement

Internet suspended in Sangrur, Patiala In light of the farmers' agitation, internet services have been suspended in Sangrur district. Internet is off since Wednesday evening in Patiala and sorrounding towns.

Dallewal taken to PWD rest house in Jalandhar Cantt Farmer leader Dallewal was taken to PWD rest house in Jalandhar Cantt.

Dallewal’s whereabouts a secret Sources in the state government say their strategy is to keep shifting Dallewal for the next two days to avoid any build-up of farmers in his favour. His whereabouts are being kept a closely guarded secret.

9-member SKM to have meeting at noon The nine-member committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to have its meeting around noon, to discuss their strategy.

Shambhu border cleared from Punjab side According to police, the Shambhu border is now almost cleared from Punjab side and they have apprised their counterparts in Haryana. The slabs and boulders are now to be removed by Haryana Police.

Shambhu border to be opened for vehicular traffic Ambala: The Haryana-Punjab inter-state Shambhu border will be opened for vehicular traffic; machines deployed to break concrete slabs.

SKM to decide next course of action The SKM (All India), consisting of leaders including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal and Harinder Singh Lakhowal, will hold meetings on Thursday to decide the next course of action. Terming the police crackdown as unprecedented, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the famer unions from across the country to unite or the government would “continue to quell their protest and facilitate corporates”.

Jagjit Dallewal brought to PIMS Jalandhar, taken elsewhere Jagjit Dallewal was brought to PIMS in Jalandhar. He refused to get admitted there and lay in a police vehicle outside the hospital amid tight security. Later, he was taken to another place.