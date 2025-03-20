Detained farmer leaders start hunger strike in police custody
March 20, 2025 9:43 am
Gurdeep Singh, spokesperson of SKM (Non-Political), said the detained farmer leaders have started a hunger strike in police custody.
Hours after the police crackdown clearing the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced a nationwide protest outside the offices of deputy commissioners on Thursday.
A few farmer leaders have announced a chakka jam across Punjab to register their protest against the arrest of farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher and others.
Such announcements have been made at village level and farmers told to block the nearest roads. Several farmer leaders were put under house arrest in order to prevent them from lodging a protest.
March 20, 2025 9:43 am
Gurdeep Singh, spokesperson of SKM (Non-Political), said the detained farmer leaders have started a hunger strike in police custody.
March 20, 2025 9:28 am
In light of the farmers' agitation, internet services have been suspended in Sangrur district. Internet is off since Wednesday evening in Patiala and sorrounding towns.
March 20, 2025 9:26 am
Farmer leader Dallewal was taken to PWD rest house in Jalandhar Cantt.
March 20, 2025 8:59 am
Sources in the state government say their strategy is to keep shifting Dallewal for the next two days to avoid any build-up of farmers in his favour. His whereabouts are being kept a closely guarded secret.
March 20, 2025 8:59 am
The nine-member committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha to have its meeting around noon, to discuss their strategy.
March 20, 2025 8:59 am
According to police, the Shambhu border is now almost cleared from Punjab side and they have apprised their counterparts in Haryana. The slabs and boulders are now to be removed by Haryana Police.
March 20, 2025 8:58 am
Ambala: The Haryana-Punjab inter-state Shambhu border will be opened for vehicular traffic; machines deployed to break concrete slabs.
March 20, 2025 8:52 am
The SKM (All India), consisting of leaders including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal and Harinder Singh Lakhowal, will hold meetings on Thursday to decide the next course of action. Terming the police crackdown as unprecedented, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has urged the famer unions from across the country to unite or the government would “continue to quell their protest and facilitate corporates”.
March 20, 2025 8:51 am
Jagjit Dallewal was brought to PIMS in Jalandhar. He refused to get admitted there and lay in a police vehicle outside the hospital amid tight security. Later, he was taken to another place.
March 20, 2025 8:48 am
Haryana Police have sent notices to the houses of farmer leaders Jasmeet Singh and Tejveer Singh. They have been asked to appear before the SIT on Thursday, which is probing the case registered against them last year. The notice reads that if they fail to appear before the SIT it would invite legal action.