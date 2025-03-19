Two farmer leaders — Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal — were detained while they were en route from Chandigarh to the Shambhu border, official sources confirmed. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November last year, is likely to be hospitalised.

The decision to take action against the protesting farmer unions was reportedly made on Monday night, following a meeting between top AAP functionaries and industrialists. The industrialists expressed concerns that the protests were incurring significant costs.

Pandher was detained after being picked up from the Zirakpur barrier. Meanwhile, Dallewal, Kaka Singh Kotra, and Abhimanyu Kohar were apprehended near Bestech Mall in Mohali. Sources indicate that further action is expected soon at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Pandher has been taken to Bahadurgarh Fort Commando Police Training Centre in Patiala. The centre has been transformed into a makeshift detention center, as a majority of farmer leaders and protesting farm women, except Dallewal, are being apprehended and taken to the complex.

Reacting to the police action, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said that the step was necessitated for the economic growth of the state. It is important that we fight against unemployment too, he added.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who heads the Industry ministry, has stated that the closure of highways has resulted in massive losses for the state. "Our government has always supported farmers, but the state has incurred significant losses. Highways are crucial for business and employment," he emphasised.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu has strongly condemned the police crackdown on farmers. Former chief minister and MP Charanjit Singh Channi stated that the AAP government succumbed to pressure from the BJP-led central government and took action against the farmers.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has strongly condemned the actions of both the central BJP government and AAP government in the state, accusing them of betraying and backstabbing farmers. He questioned the need for the Punjab Police to arrest farmer leaders while negotiations were already underway between the central government and farmers. Raja Warring also raised suspicions about the timing of the crackdown, suggesting it might be an attempt to divert public attention from the recent incident in Patiala, where 12 Punjab Police officers were involved in the brutal manhandling of a serving colonel, sparking widespread outrage and demands for accountability.

Two AIGs and four SP ranked officers, accompanied by over a dozen inspectors, have been assigned to monitor the situation at Shambhu.

Over 5,000 police personnel have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu spoke with Haryana CM to clear roadblock from state

Bulldozer action underway at Shambhu and Khanauri to remove tents and stages

Despite the heavy police presence, farmers remain resolute in their refusal to vacate the site, chanting slogans against the Punjab Government and accusing it of siding with a particular lobby to undermine the protest.

Internet service has been suspended in many areas around the Shambhu border The Internet service has been suspended in many areas around the Shambhu border and heavy police force has been deployed seen in nearby villages.

The Civil Surgeon of Sangrur has alerted medical officers across all districts to remain on high alert tonight

The national highway at the Shambhu border is being cleared to resume traffic flow The National Highway at the Shambhu border, which was blocked since February 13, 2024, is being cleared to resume traffic flow. Meanwhile, the process of clearing the trollies parked at the Khanauri border is also underway.

Police personnel are dismantling the stage and tent city at the Shambhu border