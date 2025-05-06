DT
Home / Punjab / Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers defy police blockade, vow to reach Shambhu amid heightened security
LIVE NOW

Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers defy police blockade, vow to reach Shambhu amid heightened security

Aman Sood
Updated At : 08:44 AM May 06, 2025 IST
The protest, spearheaded by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is a response to the police crackdown on March 19. Representative image/Tribune file
Tensions flared in Punjab on Tuesday as farmer union members, undeterred by heavy police deployment and sealed borders, vowed to push forward with their planned dharna at Shambhu.

Large groups of farmers began gathering in Moga and Jagraon, preparing to march despite the administration’s denial of permission for any such demonstration.

The protest, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is a response to the police crackdown on March 19, when several farmer leaders were detained after a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh.

Farmers are demanding compensation for items that allegedly went missing during the March 19 police crackdown at Shambhu, which they claim were later traced to individuals linked to AAP leaders and police personnel.

Patiala police deploy an SP-rank officer, two DSPs, and hundreds of personnel in Rajpura to block any movement toward Shambhu

May 6, 2025 8:44 am

A senior officer says that security arrangements are in place to prevent disruptions and ensure the safety of commuters and locals.

'Farmers will use all their strength to reach the dharna spot,' says a farm union leader

May 6, 2025 8:42 am

Farmers demand compensation for missing items following March 19 crackdown

May 6, 2025 8:31 am

Farmers are demanding compensation for the missing items, traced to close associates of AAP leaders and police personnel after the police crackdown against their protest at Shambhu on March 19.

