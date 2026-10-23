Punjab Assembly Session LIVE: Congress stages walkout amid protest over drugs, law and order

The second day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Friday witnessed a showdown between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, with the Opposition demanding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over the drug trade and the law and order situation.

As the House proceedings began, Congress MLAs raised slogans during Question Hour, seeking Mann’s resignation. Carrying a letter of condemnation, they entered the Well of the House. Treasury bench MLAs, led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, responded with counter-slogans, with Cheema targeting Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira over his alleged complicity in a drugs case.

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Outside the Vidhan Sabha, Congress MLAs led by CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and PPCC chief Pargat Singh continued their protest, wearing black robes and raising slogans against Mann. They also brought a letter of condemnation, alleging that the government had failed to address Punjab’s burning issues.

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The first day of the session on Thursday lasted just 10 minutes, with the Opposition BJP and Congress targeting the AAP government over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Congress MLAs stage walkout, Pargat slams govt over Jhota murder Advertisement Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after protesting over the Speaker’s refusal to accept their “Letter of Shame”. Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota was the main issue, adding that Punjab had many issues but “there is no functional government”. He criticised the government for winding up proceedings within nine minutes on Thursday, saying crores of rupees in taxpayers’ money were spent but the government did not allow work to be done.

Harpal Cheema hits back at Congress over drug abuse issue Countering Congress’s allegations over the failure to check drug abuse in Punjab, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema accused Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira of being a “drug smuggler”.

Pargat Singh says Congress will end protest if Speaker accepts ‘Letter of Shame’ Addressing Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh said Congress MLAs would stop protesting if the Speaker accepted their “Letter of Shame”.

Speaker asks treasury bench MLAs not to disrupt proceedings Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan directed treasury bench MLAs to sit down and not disrupt the proceedings as Congress MLAs continued to raise slogans in the Well of the House.

Congress MLAs show ‘Letter of Condemnation’ to treasury benches Congress MLAs showed the 'Letter of Condemnation' to the treasury benches and asked the Speaker why the burning issues of Punjab were not being debated on the floor of the House.

Congress, AAP MLAs clash in House over drugs As the sitting began on Friday, Congress MLAs raised slogans during Question Hour, seeking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation. Carrying the condemnation letter, they entered the Well of the House. Treasury bench MLAs, led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, raised counter-slogans.

Congress continues protest outside Punjab Assembly The Congress continued its protest outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, with party MLAs led by CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and PPCC chief Pargat Singh wearing black robes and raising slogans against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They also brought a condemnation letter, alleging that the government had failed to address Punjab’s burning issues.