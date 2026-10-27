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Home / Punjab / Punjab Assembly Session LIVE: Congress boycotts proceedings over Sukhpal Khaira's suspension
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Punjab Assembly Session LIVE: Congress boycotts proceedings over Sukhpal Khaira's suspension

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:41 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Congress MLAs burn the AAP’s ‘broom’ symbol to protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, in Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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The concluding sitting of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Tuesday saw Congress MLAs boycott the proceedings over the alleged denial of entry to party colleague Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was suspended from the remaining sittings of the session on Friday for allegedly making remarks against the dignity of the Speaker.

To register the party’s protest, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa entered the House and raised the issue with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The Speaker reportedly said no MLA could be stopped from entering the House unless he had been suspended from its sittings. Dissatisfied with the response, Bajwa walked out.

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Earlier, Congress MLAs burnt a broom, the election symbol of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to protest against the government’s alleged failures on various issues. Wearing black robes and carrying placards, the legislators raised slogans against the ruling party.

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Ahead of the session, former Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu was involved in a heated exchange with AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura outside the Vidhan Sabha.

Bittu displayed a bottle of imported liquor as a symbolic gesture targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his recent foreign visit. Before the argument could escalate, both leaders moved away.

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AAP MLA alleges Congress members jostled party colleagues outside Assembly

October 27, 2026 11:41 am

AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Randhawa alleged in the House that Congress MLAs pushed and jostled his party colleagues outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Congress protests as MLAs stopped from entering Punjab Assembly

October 27, 2026 11:11 am

As Question Hour began, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa objected to Congress MLAs being stopped from entering the House. Congress legislators protested over the move, prompting Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to clarify that no MLA could be stopped from entering the House except those under suspension.

Ravneet Bittu, AAP MLA Giaspura trade words outside Vidhan Sabha

October 27, 2026 11:01 am

BJP leader Ravneet Bittu entered into an argument with AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha after Bittu displayed an imported liquor bottle in a symbolic gesture targeting CM Bhagwant Mann over his recent foreign trip.

Congress protests against AAP govt

October 27, 2026 10:53 am

Congress MLAs burnt the AAP’s ‘broom’ symbol to protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over its alleged failures on key issues.

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