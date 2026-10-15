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Home / Punjab / Punjab bandh LIVE: Farmers block roads; emergency services exempted
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Punjab bandh LIVE: Farmers block roads; emergency services exempted

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:27 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo
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The Punjab bandh began at 6 am on Thursday following a call by the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, with farmers starting to block roads at several places across the state.

The protesters are allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. The bandh has been called from 6 am to 5 pm.

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Ex-serviceman Bhim Singh, Jhota’s father, made a fresh appeal on Thursday morning, urging people to come out on the roads and ensure the bandh's success despite rain and hailstorm reported at some places over the past few hours.

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Several farmer unions, political parties and traders’ organisations have extended support to the bandh call. Many private educational institutions have declared a holiday for the day.

However, the bandh had little impact in some Malwa districts till about 8 am.

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Meanwhile, Jhota’s body remains at the Civil Hospital in Mansa, with the post-mortem yet to be conducted. The family has not yet given a consent for it.

The action committee formed to seek justice in the case has appealed to people to maintain peace and remain calm during the bandh. It has also informed the authorities that anyone taking the law into their own hands should be dealt with strictly.

The main demands of the family and action committee include the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police, a CBI probe into the murder, and the dismissal of the district drug inspector, SSP, DSP and SHO concerned. They have also sought the release of those detained in connection with the protests.

Besides, they demanded that the post-mortem be conducted by a panel of doctors of the PGI, Chandigarh. (Archit Watts, TNS, Bathinda)

Police try to detain protesters

October 15, 2026 9:27 am

Bathinda: At Rampura Phul Chowk, the police tried to detain some protesters who were trying to block the highway at Maur Chowk. The protesters said they would gather at the Mandi Kalan grain market and then move together to block the road again. TNS

Farmers protest in Amritsar over drug menace, burn Bhagwant Mann’s effigy

October 15, 2026 8:38 am

Amritsar: Farmers and members of various organisations staged a protest at Golden Gate in Amritsar at 7 am in response to the Punjab bandh call, raising slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led state government and demanding its dismissal. The protesters burnt an effigy of Mann despite heavy rain. The demonstration was led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, with participants accusing the state government of failing to curb the drug menace. The farmer leaders held the Chief Minister responsible for the alleged open sale of drugs and raised the issue of the death of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. They demanded Mann’s resignation, alleging that the government had failed to check drug trafficking and protect the youth of the state. TNS

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