Punjab bandh LIVE: Farmers block roads; emergency services exempted

The Punjab bandh began at 6 am on Thursday following a call by the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, with farmers starting to block roads at several places across the state.

The protesters are allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. The bandh has been called from 6 am to 5 pm.

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Ex-serviceman Bhim Singh, Jhota’s father, made a fresh appeal on Thursday morning, urging people to come out on the roads and ensure the bandh's success despite rain and hailstorm reported at some places over the past few hours.

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Several farmer unions, political parties and traders’ organisations have extended support to the bandh call. Many private educational institutions have declared a holiday for the day.

However, the bandh had little impact in some Malwa districts till about 8 am.

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Meanwhile, Jhota’s body remains at the Civil Hospital in Mansa, with the post-mortem yet to be conducted. The family has not yet given a consent for it.

The action committee formed to seek justice in the case has appealed to people to maintain peace and remain calm during the bandh. It has also informed the authorities that anyone taking the law into their own hands should be dealt with strictly.

The main demands of the family and action committee include the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police, a CBI probe into the murder, and the dismissal of the district drug inspector, SSP, DSP and SHO concerned. They have also sought the release of those detained in connection with the protests.

Besides, they demanded that the post-mortem be conducted by a panel of doctors of the PGI, Chandigarh. (Archit Watts, TNS, Bathinda)

Police try to detain protesters Bathinda: At Rampura Phul Chowk, the police tried to detain some protesters who were trying to block the highway at Maur Chowk. The protesters said they would gather at the Mandi Kalan grain market and then move together to block the road again. TNS