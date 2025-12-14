DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab local bodies polls: Voting for zila parishad, panchayat samiti gets under way
LIVE NOW

Punjab local bodies polls: Voting for zila parishad, panchayat samiti gets under way

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:56 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People queue up to vote at Khedi Mania village in Patiala on Sunday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

Polling for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, said officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elections are being held to elect members of 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. Over 9,000 candidates are in the fray.

Advertisement

A total of 1.36 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballot with the polling continuing till 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 17.

SAD workers argue with police in Ludhiana

December 14, 2025 10:55 am

Advertisement

Ludhiana: Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal argue with police alleging their workers' names are missing from the voting lists at Baddowal. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Votes of family missing, alleges Ludhiana woman

December 14, 2025 10:52 am

An elderly woman showed a voting slip and alleged that votes of her family were missing from the voting list at Baddowal in Ludhiana district.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar votes at Panjkosi village

December 14, 2025 9:55 am

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar votes at Panjkosi village

Patiala DC Preeti Yadav inspects polling booth

December 14, 2025 9:53 am

Patiala DC Preeti Yadav inspects polling booth

People queue up to vote in Amritsar

December 14, 2025 9:52 am

People queue up to vote in Amritsar.

Around 10,000 employees conducting polls in Ludhiana

December 14, 2025 9:50 am

Ludhiana District Election Officer Himanshu Jain said there are 12,45,275 electors for the polls. He said around 10,000 employees have been assigned duties for conducting the polls in a transparent manner. There will be a total of 1,639 polling booths, including 316 sensitive and 92 hyper sensitive.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts