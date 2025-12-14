Punjab local bodies polls: Voting for zila parishad, panchayat samiti gets under way

SAD workers argue with police in Ludhiana
December 14, 2025 10:55 am
Ludhiana: Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal argue with police alleging their workers' names are missing from the voting lists at Baddowal. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Polling for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, said officials.
Elections are being held to elect members of 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. Over 9,000 candidates are in the fray.
A total of 1.36 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballot with the polling continuing till 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 17.
December 14, 2025 10:52 am
An elderly woman showed a voting slip and alleged that votes of her family were missing from the voting list at Baddowal in Ludhiana district.
December 14, 2025 9:55 am
Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar votes at Panjkosi village
December 14, 2025 9:53 am
Patiala DC Preeti Yadav inspects polling booth
December 14, 2025 9:52 am
People queue up to vote in Amritsar.
December 14, 2025 9:50 am
Ludhiana District Election Officer Himanshu Jain said there are 12,45,275 electors for the polls. He said around 10,000 employees have been assigned duties for conducting the polls in a transparent manner. There will be a total of 1,639 polling booths, including 316 sensitive and 92 hyper sensitive.
