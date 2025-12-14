Punjab local bodies polls: Voting for zila parishad, panchayat samiti gets under way

Polling for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Punjab began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, said officials.

Elections are being held to elect members of 347 zones of 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones of 153 panchayat samitis. Over 9,000 candidates are in the fray.

A total of 1.36 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballot with the polling continuing till 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 17.

SAD workers argue with police in Ludhiana Advertisement Ludhiana: Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal argue with police alleging their workers' names are missing from the voting lists at Baddowal. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Votes of family missing, alleges Ludhiana woman An elderly woman showed a voting slip and alleged that votes of her family were missing from the voting list at Baddowal in Ludhiana district.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar votes at Panjkosi village Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar votes at Panjkosi village

Patiala DC Preeti Yadav inspects polling booth Patiala DC Preeti Yadav inspects polling booth

People queue up to vote in Amritsar People queue up to vote in Amritsar.