Punjab Monsoon Session Day 3 LIVE: Govt abiding by Akal Takht over changes to anti-sacrilege law: Cheema

Congress members protest outside Vidhan Sabha
August 5, 2026 12:10 pm
On the third day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Congress MLAs stormed the Well of the House. They alleged that they were not allowed to bring protest banners in the House even as the ruling MLAs were allowed to protest against the BJP. They also demanded the Speaker’s reply on the adjournment motion moved by the Congress. After the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion, Congress MLAs continued to protest during the question hour.
August 5, 2026 12:10 pm
August 5, 2026 11:57 am
After the resumption of the proceedings of the House, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal cheema, in a clarification, says the Akal Takht was supreme and the government was abiding by the directions of the Akal Takht Jathedar over making changes in Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act.
August 5, 2026 11:57 am
Even as the Speaker adjourns the House for eight minutes, Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur maintains an aggressive stance. She walks up to the treasury bench MLAs who were raising slogans of 'Guru Dokhi' against Badals.
August 5, 2026 11:57 am
Uproar witnessed in House as Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia questions ruling MLAs why necessary changes were not made in Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act. She questions the "commitment" given by the ruling party while appearing before the Akal Takht Jathedar. She alleges that the ruling party is challenging authority of the Akali Takht. Opposition MLAs unite against the ruling party on the changes to the law. The ruling bench MLAs, too, raise slogans against the Opposition as they come close to the Well of the House.