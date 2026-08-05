Punjab Monsoon Session Day 3 LIVE: Govt abiding by Akal Takht over changes to anti-sacrilege law: Cheema

On the third day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Congress MLAs stormed the Well of the House. They alleged that they were not allowed to bring protest banners in the House even as the ruling MLAs were allowed to protest against the BJP. They also demanded the Speaker’s reply on the adjournment motion moved by the Congress. After the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion, Congress MLAs continued to protest during the question hour.

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Minister Cheema issues clarification Advertisement After the resumption of the proceedings of the House, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal cheema, in a clarification, says the Akal Takht was supreme and the government was abiding by the directions of the Akal Takht Jathedar over making changes in Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act.

Speaker adjourns House for 8 minutes Even as the Speaker adjourns the House for eight minutes, Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur maintains an aggressive stance. She walks up to the treasury bench MLAs who were raising slogans of 'Guru Dokhi' against Badals.