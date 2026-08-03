Punjab Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress targets AAP minister Harjot Bains over 'pharmacist paper leak'

The Monsoon Session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Monday with the Congress targeting Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged pharmacist recruitment exam paper leak in Faridkot.

Advertisement

After staging a protest outside the House, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, entered the Assembly wearing black stoles. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present in the House. The session, presided over by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan, began with obituary references.

Advertisement

During the first sitting, which lasted 11 minutes, the House paid tributes to Olympian, former sports administrator and brother of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Randhir Singh; former MLA Sahi Ram Bishnoi; freedom fighter Sewa Singh; martyrs Sarabjeet Singh and Sikandar Singh; singer Chan Goraya; and Manjit Singh, uncle of MLA Devinderjit Singh Ladidhos, and Bhupinder Singh and Sikandar Singh, uncles of Congress MLA Barinder Singh Pahra.

Advertisement

The Speaker also announced that the House was paying tribute to children who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak. He advised the Centre to exercise greater caution and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma strongly objected to the move.

BSP's lone MLA, Nachhattar Pal, also demanded that the House pay its respects to human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and the hundreds of innocents — both Sikhs killed in alleged police encounters and Hindus who were dragged out of buses and killed during the days of terrorism. No Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA was present in the House.

Advertisement

Assembly pays obituary references The session, presided over by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan, began with obituary references. During the first sitting, which lasted 11 minutes, the House paid tributes to Olympian and former sports administrator Randhir Singh; former MLA Sahi Ram Bishnoi; freedom fighter Sewa Singh; martyrs Sarabjeet Singh and Sikandar Singh; singer Chan Goraya; Manjit Singh, uncle of MLA Devinderjit Singh Ladidhos; and Bhupinder Singh and Sikandar Singh, uncles of Congress MLA Barinder Singh Pahra.

CM Mann arrives at Punjab Vidhan Sabha Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrives at the Vidhan Sabha to attend the Monsoon Session in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

BJP raises paper leak issue in House BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma raised the issue of various examination paper leaks during the tenure of the AAP government in the Punjab Assembly.

Assembly pays tribute to NEET paper leak victims The Punjab Assembly, while paying obituary references to departed souls, also paid tribute to students who lost their lives due to the NEET paper leak.

Congress seeks Harjot Bains, Balbir Singh's resignation Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh said the Congress was demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh over the alleged pharmacist recruitment exam paper leak. The party also said it would boycott Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the issue.