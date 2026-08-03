DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress targets AAP minister Harjot Bains over 'pharmacist paper leak'
LIVE NOW

Punjab Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress targets AAP minister Harjot Bains over 'pharmacist paper leak'

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Rajmeet Singh
Updated At : 11:34 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, march towards the Punjab Vidhan Sabha wearing black robes in protest over the alleged pharmacist recruitment exam paper leak ahead of the first day of the Monsoon Session, in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
Advertisement

The Monsoon Session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on Monday with the Congress targeting Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged pharmacist recruitment exam paper leak in Faridkot.

Advertisement

After staging a protest outside the House, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, entered the Assembly wearing black stoles. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present in the House. The session, presided over by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan, began with obituary references.

Advertisement

During the first sitting, which lasted 11 minutes, the House paid tributes to Olympian, former sports administrator and brother of former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Randhir Singh; former MLA Sahi Ram Bishnoi; freedom fighter Sewa Singh; martyrs Sarabjeet Singh and Sikandar Singh; singer Chan Goraya; and Manjit Singh, uncle of MLA Devinderjit Singh Ladidhos, and Bhupinder Singh and Sikandar Singh, uncles of Congress MLA Barinder Singh Pahra.

Advertisement

The Speaker also announced that the House was paying tribute to children who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak. He advised the Centre to exercise greater caution and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma strongly objected to the move.

BSP's lone MLA, Nachhattar Pal, also demanded that the House pay its respects to human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and the hundreds of innocents — both Sikhs killed in alleged police encounters and Hindus who were dragged out of buses and killed during the days of terrorism. No Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA was present in the House.

Advertisement

Assembly pays obituary references

August 3, 2026 11:28 am

The session, presided over by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan, began with obituary references. During the first sitting, which lasted 11 minutes, the House paid tributes to Olympian and former sports administrator Randhir Singh; former MLA Sahi Ram Bishnoi; freedom fighter Sewa Singh; martyrs Sarabjeet Singh and Sikandar Singh; singer Chan Goraya; Manjit Singh, uncle of MLA Devinderjit Singh Ladidhos; and Bhupinder Singh and Sikandar Singh, uncles of Congress MLA Barinder Singh Pahra.

CM Mann arrives at Punjab Vidhan Sabha

August 3, 2026 11:26 am

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrives at the Vidhan Sabha to attend the Monsoon Session in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

BJP raises paper leak issue in House

August 3, 2026 11:24 am

BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma raised the issue of various examination paper leaks during the tenure of the AAP government in the Punjab Assembly.

Assembly pays tribute to NEET paper leak victims

August 3, 2026 11:24 am

The Punjab Assembly, while paying obituary references to departed souls, also paid tribute to students who lost their lives due to the NEET paper leak.

Congress seeks Harjot Bains, Balbir Singh's resignation

August 3, 2026 11:12 am

Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh said the Congress was demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh over the alleged pharmacist recruitment exam paper leak. The party also said it would boycott Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the issue.

Congress MLAs march to Assembly in black stoles

August 3, 2026 11:11 am

Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar | Ahead of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, the Congress announced that it would corner the ruling AAP government over the alleged pharmacist recruitment exam paper leak. After a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa marched towards the Vidhan Sabha wearing black stoles in protest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts