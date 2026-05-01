Punjab Vidhan Sabha Special Session LIVE: AAP seeks majority proof, BJP stays away

Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s special session began on International Labour Day with tributes to prominent personalities and participation from labour union representatives. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip through Chief Chief Whip Baljinder Kaur, making attendance mandatory for all 94 MLAs as the government prepared to move a confidence motion to prove its majority.

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Ninety AAP MLAs were present--Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Laljit Singh Bhullar--the 2 MLAs are in jail, while BJP legislators boycotted the session entirely. The confidence motion is being viewed as a response to recent political developments and alleged claims of dissent within the ruling party.

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Tensions rose inside the House when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann objected to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s conduct during proceedings, leading to disruptions and heated exchanges between treasury and opposition benches.

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Outside the Assembly, the BJP held a parallel “People’s Assembly” led by senior leaders, symbolically mirroring the official session and intensifying political rivalry in the state.

Overall, the proceedings highlighted growing political friction in Punjab, with the confidence motion becoming the central focus of debate.

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High drama as CM, opposition clash during debate Tensions escalated in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the special session when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann briefly stood up to leave the House while an important debate was underway. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira objected, pointing out that the Chief Minister was walking out during a crucial discussion. In response, CM Mann turned back, returned to his seat, and engaged in a sharp exchange with Khaira on the floor of the House. The confrontation quickly drew in members of the treasury benches, who gathered in support of the Chief Minister, further raising the temperature inside the Assembly. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa intervened, stating that a serious allegation had been made against the Leader of the House and demanded that it be addressed formally. In a pointed remark, he even suggested conducting an “alcoholmeter test” to verify the claim, triggering further uproar. The Speaker intervened to restore order as both sides continued to exchange heated remarks, highlighting the charged political atmosphere in the House during the ongoing session.

Treasury moves resolution on minimum wage hike During the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha held on Kirti Divas (Workers’ Day), the treasury bench introduced a key resolution seeking an increase in the daily minimum wages of the working class in the state. The resolution highlights the importance of labour in nation-building, stating that workers are central to the development of society and that every major project is completed through their “sweat and sacrifice.” It also recalls the historic significance of May Day, linked to the 1886 Haymarket movement in Chicago, where workers demanded an eight-hour workday and sacrificed their lives for labour rights. Referring to Punjab’s cultural ethos, the resolution cites the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, particularly the principle of “Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Vand Chhako,” emphasising dignity of labour. The document notes that minimum wages in Punjab were last revised in 2012, and despite increases in dearness allowance, the base wage has remained unchanged since then. It urges the government to formally revise wages to recognise workers’ contributions and improve their living conditions. The resolution is seen as both symbolic and politically significant, aligning with the Labour Day theme while placing pressure on the government to act on long-standing wage concerns.

House witnesses heated exchange Tension escalates after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann objects to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira allegedly using his phone during debate. Proceedings turn noisy as treasury and opposition benches clash verbally.

Parallel BJP ‘People’s Assembly’ underway BJP leaders, including Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma hold a parallel “People’s Assembly” near the party office. The symbolic session mirrors Assembly proceedings and highlights deepening political divide in Punjab as confidence motion debate continues inside Vidhan Sabha.

Political tensions rise over confidence motion The ruling party signals intent to move a confidence motion, seen as a response to recent political developments and claims of dissent within AAP ranks. Opposition questions timing and necessity, alleging political strategy behind the move.

Attendance and whip compliance AAP issues whip through Chief Whip Baljinder Kaur, making attendance mandatory for all 94 MLAs. However, only 67 AAP MLAs are present. BJP MLAs are absent from the proceedings, signalling boycott of the session.