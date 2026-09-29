Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE updates: Shooters clinch another silver, India closer to 50-medal mark

Nagoya: The Indian women’s shooting team secured a silver in the trap team event to continue the country’s medal-winning run in shooting at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The trio of Neeru Dhanda (118), Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) finished with a combined total of 328 to finish second behind gold medallists China (346).

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The Chinese team comprised Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu.

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Kuwait’s trio of Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah bagged the bronze medal.

Neeru also qualified for eight-shooter final after finishing as joint topper along with Qatar’s Ray Bassil at 118, which is a qualification Games record.

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Ahlawat and Keer finished at the 16th and 23rd spot in individual event. (With Agencies)

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