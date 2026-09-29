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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE updates: Shooters clinch another silver, India closer to 50-medal mark
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Asian Games 2026 Day 10 LIVE updates: Shooters clinch another silver, India closer to 50-medal mark

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 09:26 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Aashima Ahlawat. Image credit/ANI
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Nagoya: The Indian women’s shooting team secured a silver in the trap team event to continue the country’s medal-winning run in shooting at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The trio of Neeru Dhanda (118), Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) finished with a combined total of 328 to finish second behind gold medallists China (346).

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The Chinese team comprised Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu.

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Kuwait’s trio of Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah bagged the bronze medal.

Neeru also qualified for eight-shooter final after finishing as joint topper along with Qatar’s Ray Bassil at 118, which is a qualification Games record.

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Ahlawat and Keer finished at the 16th and 23rd spot in individual event. (With Agencies)

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September 29, 2026 9:26 am

India will face Sri Lanka in the men's cricket semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 after Sri Lanka's quarter-final against Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Nisshin, Japan, on Tuesday, according to Cricinfo.

India wins silver in women's trap team event

September 29, 2026 9:11 am

The Indian women's shooting team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday. The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, three points ahead of Kuwait, who secured the bronze medal with 325 points. China won the gold medal with a score of 346 points.

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