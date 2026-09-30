DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE updates: India match world record to strike archery gold
LIVE NOW

Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE updates: India match world record to strike archery gold

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:12 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam before their semifinal match. Image credit/Reuters
Advertisement

Nagoya: Indian women’s compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outwit China and retain the gold medal at the Asian Games with a world record score, here on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash, outclassing China 238-234 in the gold medal match to bag the top podium.

Advertisement

The Indians equalled Korea’s world record in achieving the feat.

Advertisement

China team consisted of Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver.

India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

Advertisement

The Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze.

The Indian women’s compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. (With Agencies)

Archery at Asian Games: Indian women's compound team enters gold-medal match

September 30, 2026 8:12 am

Indian women's compound archery team progressed to the gold-medal match after beating Korea in the semifinals at Asian Games here on Wednesday. The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep defeated South Korea 234-233 to set up a final clash with China at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts