Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE updates: India match world record to strike archery gold

Nagoya: Indian women’s compound archery team produced a sensational performance to outwit China and retain the gold medal at the Asian Games with a world record score, here on Wednesday.

The Indian team comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep dominated the summit clash, outclassing China 238-234 in the gold medal match to bag the top podium.

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The Indians equalled Korea’s world record in achieving the feat.

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China team consisted of Wunier, Yue Wang and Fangyao Wei won the silver.

India had defeated South Korea 234-233 to reach the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park here.

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The Korean team comprising Park Jungyoon, Park Yerin and Kang Yeonseo defeated Chinese Taipei to win the bronze.

The Indian women’s compound team had won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. (With Agencies)