Asian Games 2026 Day 14 LIVE updates: India clinches historic recurve archery gold

Teenager Kumkum Mohod kept her composure under pressure to clinch gold in the women’s individual recurve event at the Asian Games, defeating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a shoot-out here on Saturday.

With the victory, Kumkum became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in the individual recurve event.

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After the scores were tied at 5-5, Kumkum shot a 10 in the shoot out, while Oh managed an 8 to hand the Indian the gold medal.

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Kumkum had also secured an Olympic quota place for India by reaching the semifinals, defeating China’s Jingyi Zhu 6-2.

Kumkum secured one of the two available quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The quota, as per the rules, belongs to the country. (With Agencies)

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'More medals are yet to come': Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh believes India is on track to meet its Asiad target Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed confidence in India's Asian Games campaign, saying more medals, including from wrestling, are still to come as the country looks to achieve its targeted tally. "More medals are yet to come, medals from wrestling as well. India is on track to meet its target. Nations across the globe are striving for success… We are gradually moving forward and will certainly achieve the target we have set for ourselves," Brij Bhushan told ANI.