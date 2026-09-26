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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE updates: After Sawan Barwal, women's shooting team also wins silver medal
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Asian Games 2026 Day 7 LIVE updates: After Sawan Barwal, women's shooting team also wins silver medal

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 08:34 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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India's Tilottama Sen interacts with coach during a practice session ahead of the 50 meter rifle women event in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Sunday, September 20, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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The Indian trio of Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games here on Saturday, with the first two shooters also making the individual final.

The Indian team aggregated 1763 to finish second on the podium. China claimed the gold medal with a games record 1773, while Kazakhstan settled for the bronze with 1754 following a gruelling contest.

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In the individual section, both Ashi and Tilottama placed themselves in the top three with scores of 395-25x and 395-23x ahead of standing, respectively.

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However, world number 15 Vidarsa staged a fine recovery to finish the qualification in sixth place with a total of 588.

Tilottama, ranked 107 in the world, entered the eight-women final in third place after shooting 590 across the three stages of kneeling, prone and standing.

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World number 18 Ashi, who was dong well at one stage of the qualification, however ended with 585. (With PTI)

Sawan Barwal ends 44-year wait, wins India's 1st Asian Games marathon medal since 1982

September 26, 2026 8:34 am

Indian marathon runner Sawan Barwal created history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning a silver medal in the men's marathon event, ending India's 44-year wait for a podium finish in the discipline.

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