DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE updates: Indian men's team enters semifinal after quarterfinal against Afghanistan is abandoned
LIVE NOW

Asian Games 2026 Day 9 LIVE updates: Indian men's team enters semifinal after quarterfinal against Afghanistan is abandoned

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 10:45 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tilak Varma arrives ahead of the men's cricket quarterfinal 2 between India and Afghanistan at the 20th Asian Games at Korogi Athletic Park in Nagoya in Japan on Monday, September 28, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

The Indian men’s cricket team entered the Asian Games semi-final without even taking the field after its quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to inclement weather here on Monday.

The defending champion side made it to the last four as it is ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings while Afghanistan is currently placed 10th.

Advertisement

India will take on winners of the quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka. If that match is abandoned, then Sri Lanka, by virtue of their higher ranking, will take on India in the semi-final.

Advertisement

There has been consistent rain in Nagoya for the past few days and even a curtailed match was a remote possibility on the day.

Strangely enough, if the competition is entirely washed out due to rain then India might win gold because of their top ranking.

Advertisement

The first quarterfinal between Pakistan and Hong Kong was also washed out, allowing the former to move ahead on the basis of their higher ICC ranking.

Asiad Volleyball: India go past Hong Kong for 2nd straight win

September 28, 2026 10:45 am

The Indian men's volleyball team edged past Hong Kong, China in a Pool C preliminary round match for its second consecutive win at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Boxer Lovlina Assures A Medal

September 28, 2026 10:43 am

Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon here on Monday. Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal. The Assam boxer had won the silver in the previous edition.

India finishes 5th in women's 25 m pistol team event

September 28, 2026 10:05 am

India finished fifth in the 25 m pistol team women's final at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.  The trio of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth with a score of 1727-56x. The gold medal went to China (1743-68x), South Korea won the silver (1735-65x), while Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal (1734-48x).

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts