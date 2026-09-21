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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India clinch silver in men’s 10m air rifle team event; Rudrankksh, Himanshu reach final
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Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India clinch silver in men’s 10m air rifle team event; Rudrankksh, Himanshu reach final

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PTI
Updated At : 08:48 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane finished with a team total of 1890.1. Image: iStock
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Nagoya: India clinched a silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games here on Monday, with shooters Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon also qualifying for the individual final.

Rudrankksh, Himanshu and Parth Mane finished with a team total of 1890.1.

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China claimed the gold with a world record team total of 1899.0 points, bettering their previous mark by 0.6 points.

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South Korea produced a strong fightback but had settle for bronze with a total of 1884.2 points.

Rudrankksh finished with a score of 631.8 points to occupy third place in the individual qualification standings, while Himanshu’s 630.0 put himself in seventh.

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Parth, on the other hand, missed out on a place in the individual final after finishing 10th with 628.3 points.

The silver added to India’s medal tally in shooting, which had begun with another second-place finish in the women’s 10m air rifle team.

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver for India in the women’s team event, before Elavenil added another medal in the individual competition.

India’s shooting contingent had produced a record 22-medal haul—seven gold, nine silver and six bronze—at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Indian women’s TT team beat Pakistan 3-0, enters quarters

September 21, 2026 8:42 am

Toyota: The Indian women’s table tennis team swept aside bitter rivals Pakistan 3-0 in a one-sided tie to top Group F with three wins in a row and advance to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday. Sutirtha Mukherjee, who won a bronze medal in the women’s doubles event at the last edition in Hangzhou, got India off to a flying start, beating Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes. Rising 17-year-old Syndrela Das then made it 2-0 with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 win over Kalsoom Khan. Sreeja Akula sealed the tie, breezing past Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in 11 minutes to power India into the last-eight stage.

Srihari qualifies for 50m backstroke final

September 21, 2026 8:24 am

Tokyo: Star Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the Asian Games here on Monday. The two-time Olympian clocked 25.37 to finish third in his heat and joint ninth overall to book his place in the final. Rishabh Das, who had finish sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke on Sunday, clocked 25.41s to miss out the final by a whisker. In the men’s 50m freestyle, Akash Mani and Geetesh Shah finished 26th and 28th, respectively, as South Korea’s Youngbeom Kim clocked 21.71s to set a new Games record.

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