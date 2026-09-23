Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Indian men’s and women’s skeet teams win bronze medals

The Indian men’s and women’s skeet teams bagged bronze medals at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

After three days of qualification rounds, the Indian trio of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished with a combined score of 331 to end third behind gold medallists China (357) and Kazakhstan (336) in the women’s event.

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Anantjeet Singh Naruka, veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also made the podium snaring the men’s team bronze with a total score of 346.

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The skeet event has each shooter trying to get the maximum of 125 allocated points.

Anantjeet, who also qualified for the individual final, had a score of 119, Mairaj 116 while Bhavtegh scored 111.

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Earlier, Parinaaz and Raiza both collected 111 points out of a possible 125, while Maheshwari logged 109 points.

Raiza and Parinaaz have another shot at a medal as the duo qualified for the individual final of the women’s skeet event. While Raiza qualified in eighth place, Parinaaz was ninth.

India now have four silver and three bronze medals from the range.

Manu Bhaker qualifies for 10m air pistol final Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol final after finishing third in the qualification round at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, shot 579 to finish third, while Esha Singh ended 15th with 572 and missed out on a place in the final. Suruchi Singh finished 26th with a score of 568.

India sepaktakraw team suffers heartbreak in men’s regu India failed to progress to the semifinals despite notching up a 2-1 win over the Philippines in their final Group B match of the men’s team regu event in sepak takraw at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. A ‘regu’ event is three-a-side affair. India needed a 3-0 win to keep their semifinal hopes alive, but a 2-1 victory was not enough as Japan advanced on the tiebreak after India, Japan and the Philippines all finished with three regu wins. India won the first two regus 2-0 (15-7, 15-10) and 2-1 (15-9, 10-15, 15-8) to move within one win of a clean sweep, but lost the third 0-2 (15-17, 11-15).