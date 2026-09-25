Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Kamaljeet-Suruchi duo tops qualification, enters final of mixed team 10m air pistol event

The Indian duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh stormed into the final of mixed team 10m air pistol competition after topping the qualification with a strong performance at the Asian Games here on Friday, bouncing back from their disappointing outings in the individual events.

After registering a 196 in the opening series, the Indian pair raced to 391 at the end of second series after scoring 195, placing them within sight of making the finals with just 20 shots remaining. They aggregated another 196 in the the third series to take their tally to 587, which included 29 inner 10s.

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The top four pairs advance to the final. This is India’s final chance for a medal in 10m air pistol events after a disappointing campaign so far.

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Kamaljeet ended ninth in the individual qualification, while Suruchi was 26th, with neither making the individual final. India also missed out on medals in both the men’s and women’s team events.

3 Indian swimmers advance to finals at Asiad Advertisement Seasoned Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, Rishabh Das and Utkarsh Patil qualified for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Friday. Prakash, competing in his last Asian Games, clocked 2:00.94 to qualify for the men’s 200m butterfly final in the sixth place. The duo of Das and Patil, on the other hand, made the 200m backstroke final. Das was particularly fast, finishing the heats in overall fourth place with a time 2:00.53 while Patil, who clocked 2:02.13, was ninth. The top 10 swimmers across heats move to the final.

Chitale, Shah reach semifinal; assure themselves of medal in table tennis mixed doubles Nagoya: India’s Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Asian Games here on Friday. Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation’s first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition. This is India’s second mixed doubles medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years back. The Indian duo will face China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.

Joshna-Velavan duo assured of medal in mixed doubles squash event Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured themselves of medal in the mixed doubles squash event by progressing to the semifinals with a win over David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines at the Asian Games here on Friday. The Indians took less than half an hour to register a dominant 11-3 11-5 win in the quarterfinal. They will take on Hong Kong’s Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang in the semifinals on Saturday. It is the sixth Asian Games medal for 40-year-old Joshna. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.