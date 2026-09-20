Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Suchika Tariyal confirms 1st medal for India with MMA semifinal berth

Suchika Tariyal assured India of its first medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 to storm into the semifinals of the women's Traditional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) 60kg event in Nagoya, Japan on Sunday.

The 36-year-old veteran, who has carved out a multi-discipline combat sports career spanning judo, kurash, jiu-jitsu and now MMA, will fight in the semifinals on Monday. A place in the semifinals guarantees a medal in the event, with the two losing semifinalists awarded bronze. MMA is making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

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Tariyal's medal-winning run is the latest chapter in a sporting journey that saw her represent India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games. She was also crowned Jiu-Jitsu world champion in 2024.

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After stepping away from sport, Tariyal returned to competition after being encouraged by friends and chose MMA as her new challenge. She has since battled through a knee injury and several hurdles to make her Asian Games debut in the sport.

Against Baigalmaa, who is ranked 92nd in the Eurasia region, Tariyal controlled the contest to seal a 2-0 victory and a place in the last four. — with PTI

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Shafali's unbeaten ton powers India to 195 for 4 against Bangladesh Shafali Verma slammed a strokeful unbeaten maiden T20I century to power defending champions India to 195 for four against Bangladesh in the semifinal of women's cricket at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan on Sunday. Opting to bat, Shafali (100 not out off 49 balls) and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (37 off 19) shared a quickfire 72 in six overs to hand India an explosive start. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (40 off 33) also played a strong part in the middle. For Bangladesh, Sanjida Akter Meghla (1/25) was pick of the bowlers.

Elavenil Valarivan doubles up with individual silver in 10m air rifle India's Elavenil Valarivan added an individual silver to the team silver she won earlier in the day, finishing runner-up in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan on Sunday. The 2025 world championship bronze medallist shot 252.4 points in the final to finish behind Japan's Hinata Taichi, who won gold with an Asian Games record 253.0. South Korea's Hyojin Ban took bronze with 230.4. India now have two shooting medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games -- both silver, giving an encouraging start to their shooting campaign after they had produced a record 22-medal haul -- seven gold, nine silver and six bronze -- at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Quimcy narrowly misses bronze as India suffer double heartbreak in teqball India's Quimcy Dsouza's spirited campaign endured a heartbreaking double setback on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a women's singles bronze before returning minutes later to lose the mixed doubles bronze-medal clash alongside Mohamed Anas Beg at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan on Sunday. The Mumbai girl pushed Japanese world No. 7 Yuina Sakamoto all the way in the singles bronze-medal match, going down 0-2 (11-12 11-12), before the physical toll of an intense battle caught up with her in the mixed doubles contest, where the Indian pair lost to Vietnam's Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Ngih Trinh 0-2 (9-12 6-12).

Rishabh Das qualifies for 100m backstroke final India's Rishabh Das produced an impressive show by qualifying for the final after finishing fifth overall in the men's 100m backstroke heats at the Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. Rishabh clocked 54.85 seconds, finishing 0.63 seconds behind second-placed Japanese swimmer Hidekazu Takehara and 2.22 seconds behind the heat leader, China's Asian record holder Xu Jiayu (52.63s). The other Indian in the fray, Utkarsh Patil, finished 12th with a time of 56.19 seconds and missed out on the top-tier qualification. Rishabh will now feature in the final on Monday.

India open Asian Games women's table tennis campaign with 3-0 win over Indonesia India began their women's team table tennis campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in their opening Group F fixture in Toyota, Japan on Sunday. Sreeja Akula put India ahead in the opening rubber, beating Ni Maharani 3-1. After dropping the second game 8-11, Sreeja bounced back to win the next two 11-4 11-4. Diya Chitale then doubled India's lead with a commanding 3-0 victory over Almaira Nebuchadnezzar. Diya won 11-9 11-8 11-5 to put India within one rubber of victory. Yashaswini Ghorpade completed the sweep in the third rubber, overcoming Citra Rasmi 3-0. Yashaswini prevailed 12-10 11-4 11-4 to seal the tie for India. India are grouped alongside Indonesia, Pakistan and Singapore in Group F.

India opt to bat against Bangladesh in Asian Games semifinal Defending champions India won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the semifinal of Asian Games women's T20 cricket competition in Nisshin, Japan on Sunday. India have fielded an unchanged eleven from their eight-wicket win over Japan in the quarterfinals. The winners will face Sri Lanka in the gold medal clash on Tuesday. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal on Sunday.

Sonam, Elavenil, Vidarsa fire India to shooting silver India's shooting campaign at the Asian Games got off to a flying start on Sunday as Sonam Uttam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event, giving the country its first medal from the shooting ranges. The Indian trio produced a strong collective performance to finish second with an aggregate score of 1898.0, behind a dominant Chinese team that shattered the qualification world record with 1904.2 points. China bettered its own previous mark of 1902.0, set at the Asian Championships in Shymkent in August last year, a record that had also stood as the Asian record.