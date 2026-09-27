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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Ankush Panghal assures India of 1st boxing medal at ongoing Asiad
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Ankush Panghal assures India of 1st boxing medal at ongoing Asiad

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PTI
Updated At : 10:35 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Ankush Panghal. ANI
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Nishio: India’s Ankush Panghal assured the country of its first boxing medal at the ongoing Asian Games by defeating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the men's 80kg quarterfinal here on Sunday.

Ankush, who won the Commonwealth Games gold last month in Glasgow, put up a dominant display to outclass Salimov and book his place in the semifinals.

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Making his Asian Games debut, Ankush thus moved into the last four and is assured of at least a bronze medal.

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The Haryana boxer started strongly, landing clean singles, including a straight left and a right hook, to keep Salimov on the back foot. The Tajik tried to counter, but his punches lacked the accuracy and impact to trouble Ankush, who took the opening round on all five cards.

Ankush maintained the pressure in the second round, continuing to attack and landing a steady stream of punches. Salimov tried to close the distance and find openings on the counter, but Ankush was quick to respond and largely kept control of the exchanges.

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