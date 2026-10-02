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Home / Sports / Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian women's recurve team clinches historic gold in archery
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Asian Games 2026 Live Updates: Indian women's recurve team clinches historic gold in archery

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PTI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Gold medallist India's Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony. REUTERS
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India's women's recurve team produced a sensational performance under pressure to stun 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-3 and clinch a maiden Asian Games gold medal here on Friday.

Seasoned campaigner Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod held their nerve in challenging windy conditions to outshoot the defending champions and script a historic triumph.

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The victory capped an upward curve for the Indian women's team, which had ended a five-year wait for a World Cup gold in Shanghai in May, defeating Korea in the semifinals en route to the title.

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It was largely the same Indian combination that triumphed in Shanghai, with Kirti replacing former world number one Deepika Kumari, who failed to qualify for the Asian Games through the selection trials.

The two teams traded the opening two sets, both finishing level at 54 and 56 points respectively, as neither side managed to gain an early advantage.

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The Korean team, featuring Kang Chaeyoung, who was part of the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winning side, alongside Oh Yejin and Lee Yunji, then faltered in the third set, dropping three consecutive 8s to finish with 52 points.

India capitalised on the opening, shooting 55 to take the set and move 4-2 ahead.

Under pressure, Korea responded with 54 points in the fourth set. Kirti began with an 8, but the arrow was decisively upgraded to a 9 after review, taking India's total to 54.

The scores were level, but that was enough for India to secure the set and complete a landmark victory over the formidable South Korean trio.

India had earlier defeated China 5-1 in the semifinal to storm into their first Asian Games final.

The women's recurve triumph is India's fourth archery gold at the Games, following titles for the men's compound, women's compound and mixed compound teams.

The Indian women's recurve team had won bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

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