Tanvi Khanna scripted a stirring fightback but Anahat Singh's opening-match loss proved crucial as the Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong 1-2 in the semifinals of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

A lot rode on 18-year-old Anahat as India, already assured of a medal, hoped to better their Hangzhou 2022 show. However, the world No. 17 Indian squandered four match points to go down 2-3 (11-9 11-8 6-11 11-13 10-12) against world No. 25 Sin Yuk Chan in a thrilling opening match.

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World No. 73 Tanvi then scripted a fine comeback with a 1-3 (4-11 13-11 11-9 13-11) win over world No. 40 Ka Yi Lee to keep India's hopes alive in the three-match contest.

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However, veteran Joshana Chinappa, a former world top-10 player, suffered a straight-game loss to world No. 39 Ho Tze Lok.

Up against Sin Yuk Chan, Anahat made a superb start, taking the first two games, and was leading 10-6 in the fourth game before squandering four match points to allow Sin to make a roaring comeback.

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She fell 7-9 behind in the fifth game but clawed back to 9-9, only for Sin to grab the first match point. The Indian saved it with a backhand drop, but a composed Sin earned another match point and sealed it with ease. PTI

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India in men's cricket semifinal

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India in men's cricket semifinal of Asian Games. PTI