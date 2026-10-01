Tanvi Khanna scripted a stirring fightback but Anahat Singh's opening-match loss proved crucial as the Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong 1-2 in the semifinals of the Asian Games here on Thursday.
A lot rode on 18-year-old Anahat as India, already assured of a medal, hoped to better their Hangzhou 2022 show. However, the world No. 17 Indian squandered four match points to go down 2-3 (11-9 11-8 6-11 11-13 10-12) against world No. 25 Sin Yuk Chan in a thrilling opening match.
World No. 73 Tanvi then scripted a fine comeback with a 1-3 (4-11 13-11 11-9 13-11) win over world No. 40 Ka Yi Lee to keep India's hopes alive in the three-match contest.
However, veteran Joshana Chinappa, a former world top-10 player, suffered a straight-game loss to world No. 39 Ho Tze Lok.
Up against Sin Yuk Chan, Anahat made a superb start, taking the first two games, and was leading 10-6 in the fourth game before squandering four match points to allow Sin to make a roaring comeback.
She fell 7-9 behind in the fifth game but clawed back to 9-9, only for Sin to grab the first match point. The Indian saved it with a backhand drop, but a composed Sin earned another match point and sealed it with ease. PTI
Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India in men's cricket semifinal
Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India in men's cricket semifinal of Asian Games. PTI
Nitesh sets sight on historic Greco Roman gold
October 1, 2026 9:51 am
Nagoya: Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh moved within one win of creating history for India as he stormed into the men's 97kg final with a commanding technical-superiority victory over Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbaatar at the Asian Games here on Thursday. No Indian has ever won a Greco-Roman gold medal at the Asian Games, and Nitesh now has a chance to end that wait after producing another dominant performance in the semifinals. India have won only four Greco Roman bronze medals in Asian Games history. Nitesh raced to a 9-0 lead in the opening period, effecting two four-point throws from the ground position to bring the contest to an emphatic end by technical superiority. PTI