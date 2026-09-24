Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi bags second Asian Games silver in wushu

Nagoya (Japan): Shrugging off the controversy around her inclusion in the national squad for the Asian Games, star Wushu athlete Roshibina Devi ensured that India won’t return empty-handed from the continental showpiece by winning a silver medal, here Thursday.

Roshibina, who lost to young Divyanshi Choudhary in the selection trials but later made it to the team following an injury to her young rival, lost the women’s 60kg sanda final 0-2 to China’s dominant Zhang Xiaoyu.

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Divyanshi after being removed from the Indian squad had accused Roshibina of harassment.

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It is 25-year-old’s third Asian Games medal having won a bronze in 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang and a silver at 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Roshibina had knocked out Vietnam’s 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy en route the gold medal bout.

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Roshibina ensured that the Indian wush camp had something to cheer following medal-less show from other contenders.

Among the other Sanda athletes, Aryan (Men’s 56kg) had lost the quarterfinals, while Aparna (Women’s 52kg) was eliminated in the round of 16.

Vikrant Baliyan (Men’s 75kg) lost his opening round.

India’s Taolu contingent could not reach any podium round.

Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam put up a combined score of 18.839 across the women’s Nanquan and Nandao events, finishing in 9th place overall.

Nyeman Wangsu concluded her run in the women’s Changquan event with a final score of 9.573, and was placed 15th.

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam competed heavily in a stacked men’s Changquan final field but ultimately finished 11th.

Satnam-Salman duo wins India’s maiden bronze in men’s double sculls at Asian Games Rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured India’s first ever men’s double sculls medal at the Asian Games with a third-place finish here on Thursday. The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m, clocking 6:13.25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course. China’s Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a timing of 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan’s Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver after clocking 6:10.49. The Indian duo finished 3.88 seconds behind the gold medallists. Satnam, who had won a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in the men’s quadruple sculls, thus added another Asian Games medal to his collection.

India qualify for mixed 4x400m relay final at Asian Games India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games after finishing second in Heat 2 on Thursday. The Indian team comprising TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China. The Indian quartet’s timing was the fourth fastest time overall in the heats, behind Bahrain (3:15.73), China (3:15.97) and Vietnam (3:16.08). The eight-team final will be held later in the evening. The Indian team led second and third legs of the race but Kiran, who ran the anchor leg, was pipped by China towards the end. China finished on top, while UAE (3:17.00) managed third place. South Korea (3:18.66) also made it to the final from Heat 2. Bahrain, Vietnam, hosts Japan (3:16.52) and Philippines (3:19.68) qualified from Heat 1.