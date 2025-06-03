Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings - Final Match - Indian Premier League, 2025

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Wide ball adds to the score Vyshak Vijaykumar bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to the total. This helps the batting side keep the scoreboard moving without a legitimate shot.

Wicket! Rajat Patidar departs! Rajat Patidar is out LBW off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson. A crucial breakthrough for the bowling side.

Patidar smashes a maximum! Rajat Patidar unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the ropes for a magnificent six! This adds crucial runs to the scoreboard and puts pressure on the bowler.

Squads Announced The playing XIs are out! Royal Challengers Bengaluru features Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, and Liam Livingstone. Punjab Kings will field Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Marcus Stoinis. Both teams look strong and ready for a thrilling contest.

Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This means RCB will bat first, setting the target.

First ball of the innings is a wide! Arshdeep Singh starts the innings with a wide delivery to Philip Salt, conceding an extra run. Not the start Punjab Kings would have wanted.

First legal ball of the innings Arshdeep Singh bowls the first legal delivery of the innings to Philip Salt, who plays it safely. No runs scored off the bat yet.

Salt smashes first six! Philip Salt gets off the mark in style, launching Arshdeep Singh for a massive six over the ropes. A powerful statement early in the innings.

Salt on Fire! Philip Salt continues his aggressive start, smashing a glorious four off Arshdeep Singh. This follows his earlier six, showcasing his intent to dominate the early overs and put pressure on the bowling attack.

Explosive Start for RCB in First Over! Royal Challengers Bengaluru get off to a blistering start in the first over, scoring 13 runs. Philip Salt was the aggressor, smashing a six and a four to set the tone for the innings.

Jamieson strikes! Salt departs! Philip Salt, after a blistering start, is caught by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson. A crucial breakthrough for Punjab Kings, removing the dangerous opener.

Kohli hits a boundary Virat Kohli plays a magnificent drive through the covers, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs. A classic shot from the master.

Mayank Agarwal finds the fence! Mayank Agarwal continues his aggressive start, smashing a glorious boundary off Kyle Jamieson. He is looking to accelerate the scoring for RCB after the early wicket.

Mayank Agarwal finds the boundary! Mayank Agarwal dispatches Vyshak Vijaykumar for a well-timed boundary, showcasing his aggressive intent and adding crucial runs to the RCB total.

Powerplay Update: RCB finishes strong Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ended the powerplay strongly, reaching 55 runs for the loss of just 1 wicket in the first 6 overs. Philip Salt was the lone wicket to fall. Mayank Agarwal is leading the charge with 24 runs, supported by Virat Kohli on 13.

Wicket! Mayank Agarwal departs Mayank Agarwal is caught by Arshdeep Singh off the bowling of YS Chahal. A crucial breakthrough for Punjab Kings as Mayank Agarwal departs after a quickfire 24 runs off 16 balls, including a six and two fours.

New Batsman at Crease Rajat Patidar walks out to the middle after the fall of Mayank Agarwal's wicket and gets off the mark with a single, looking to settle in quickly and build a partnership with Virat Kohli.

Patidar finds the boundary! Rajat Patidar opens his account with a glorious boundary, driving Vyshak Vijaykumar through the covers for four runs. A confident start for the new batsman after the fall of Mayank Agarwal.

Patidar smashes a maximum! Rajat Patidar launches YS Chahal for a massive six! He's looking to accelerate the scoring after the early wicket and put pressure back on the bowlers.