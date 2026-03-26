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Home / Top Headlines / Iran-Israel war LIVE Updates: Iran dismisses US ceasefire plan, issues own counter-proposal
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Iran-Israel war LIVE Updates: Iran dismisses US ceasefire plan, issues own counter-proposal

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AP
Updated At : 08:43 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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A paramedic walks among the rubble at a site damaged in an Israeli strike, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues, in Nabatieh, Lebanon, March 25, 2026. REUTERS
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Dubai: Iran on Wednesday dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East, issuing its own counter-proposal instead, as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

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Two officials from Pakistan described the 15-point US proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is normally shipped.

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Iran issued its own plan via state TV, which includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities and Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

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"No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations," Iran's foreign minister later told state TV.

The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, 16 in Israel and 13 US military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

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Trump insists Iran is still negotiating

March 26, 2026 8:43 am

Dubai: Speaking at a fundraiser for Republicans in Washington, DC, Trump said Iran is still interested in cutting a deal. "They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump said of Iran's leaders. The president added: "They're also afraid they'll be killed by us," before quipping that no one wanted to lead Iran for fear of being assassinated by the United States. AP

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