DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uncategorized / Afghanistan vs Hong Kong - 1st Match - Asia Cup, 2025
LIVE NOW

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong - 1st Match - Asia Cup, 2025

article_Author
.
Updated At : 08:57 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Shah Strikes Again! Gulbadin Naib Departs | Afghanistan - 95/4 (13.0)

September 9, 2025 9:09 pm

Advertisement

Kinchit Shah picks up another crucial wicket as Gulbadin Naib is caught by Yasim Murtaza. This is a significant blow for Afghanistan, who are now losing wickets at regular intervals.

Atal Smashes a Six! | Afghanistan - 94/3 (12.4)

September 9, 2025 9:08 pm

Sediqullah Atal unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a maximum. This six injects crucial momentum into the innings, boosting Afghanistan's scoring rate significantly.

Match Statistics

Batsmen

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Sediqullah Atal423451123.53
Gulbadin Naib570071.43

Bowlers

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Kinchit Shah1.401418.4
Yasim Murtaza2.00804

Nabi Departs! Kinchit Shah Strikes! | Afghanistan - 77/3(10.1)

September 9, 2025 8:57 pm

A crucial breakthrough for Hong Kong as Kinchit Shah gets Mohammad Nabi caught by Nizakat Khan. Nabi departs after a well-made 33 runs, breaking a dangerous partnership that was building momentum for Afghanistan.

Nabi and Atal Forge a Crucial Partnership! | Afghanistan - 76/2 (9.4)

September 9, 2025 8:51 pm

Mohammad Nabi and Sediqullah Atal have put on a vital 50-run partnership for Afghanistan. Nabi contributed 32 runs from 24 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six, while Atal added 13 runs from 14 balls with 1 four. This partnership has helped stabilize the innings and accelerate the scoring.

Current Batting

BatsmanRB4s6sSR
Mohammad Nabi322431133.33
Sediqullah Atal302550120

Current Bowling

BowlerOMRWEco
Yasim Murtaza0.40406
Aizaz Khan2.0026013

Extra Run for Afghanistan | Afghanistan - 75/2 (9.2)

September 9, 2025 8:50 pm

Yasim Murtaza bowls a wide, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. This helps in increasing the score and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Wide Ball Adds to Afghanistan's Score | Afghanistan - 72/2 (8.5)

September 9, 2025 8:47 pm

Aizaz Khan bowls a wide, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. This helps in keeping the scoreboard ticking for Afghanistan.

Nabi finds the boundary! | Afghanistan - 71/2 (8.5)

September 9, 2025 8:46 pm

Mohammad Nabi smashes a fantastic boundary, adding crucial runs to the scoreboard. This shot injects momentum into the innings, keeping the pressure on the fielding side.

Nabi Finds the Fence! | Afghanistan - 65/2(8.1)

September 9, 2025 8:44 pm

Mohammad Nabi unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four! This much-needed boundary injects momentum into the innings.

Nabi Unleashes Back-to-Back Boundaries! | Afghanistan - 55/2 (6.4)

September 9, 2025 8:37 pm

Mohammad Nabi turns up the heat, smashing a four followed by a towering six off Aizaz Khan. This rapid-fire scoring is injecting much-needed momentum into Afghanistan's innings, showcasing his aggressive intent and powerful hitting.

Afghanistan finishes Powerplay at 41/2 | Afghanistan - 41/2 (6.0)

September 9, 2025 8:33 pm

Afghanistan concludes the powerplay at 41 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Sediqullah Atal leads the scoring with 26 runs. Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal each claimed a wicket, keeping the run rate at 6.83. The innings so far includes 5 fours and 1 six.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBalls4s6sSR
Mohammad Nabi5100050
Sediqullah Atal261750152.94

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Ehsan Khan1.00404
Ayush Shukla3.0030110

Ehsan Khan Joins the Attack | Afghanistan - 39/2 (5.1)

September 9, 2025 8:30 pm

Ehsan Khan has been introduced into the bowling attack, a strategic move by Hong Kong to try and break this partnership and control the scoring rate. He starts his spell with a couple of runs conceded.

Atal Reaches 25 Runs! | Afghanistan - 36/2 (4.5)

September 9, 2025 8:28 pm

Sediqullah Atal reaches a quickfire 25 runs, providing a much-needed anchor for Afghanistan after two early wickets. His innings has been crucial in stabilizing the team.

Atal Continues to Fire! | Afghanistan - 31/2 (4.1)

September 9, 2025 8:25 pm

Sediqullah Atal smashes another boundary, his fifth of the innings! He is looking in fine form and trying to rebuild the innings after two quick wickets. This brings up a crucial four runs for Afghanistan.

Extra Run: Wide Ball | Afghanistan - 27/2 (4.0)

September 9, 2025 8:24 pm

Ayush Shukla bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. The pressure continues to build as the bowlers look for more breakthroughs.

Maiden Over by Ateeq Iqbal! | Afghanistan - 26/2 (4.0)

September 9, 2025 8:23 pm

Ateeq Iqbal bowls a brilliant maiden over to Mohammad Nabi, not allowing him to score a single run. This builds significant pressure on the batting side after losing two quick wickets.

Zadran Departs! Hong Kong Strikes Again! | Afghanistan - 26/2 (3.2)

September 9, 2025 8:20 pm

Ibrahim Zadran is caught by Zeeshan Ali off the bowling of Ateeq Iqbal for just 1 run from 4 balls. A crucial wicket for Hong Kong, putting Afghanistan in a tricky position early on.

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Ibrahim Zadran140025
Sediqullah Atal171140154.55

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Ateeq Iqbal1.20715.25
Ayush Shukla2.001919.5

Gurbaz Departs After Big Six! | Afghanistan - 25/1 (2.2)

September 9, 2025 8:13 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, after hitting a towering six, is caught by Nizakat Khan off Ayush Shukla. A crucial breakthrough for Hong Kong, dismissing the dangerous opener for 8 runs off 4 balls.

Gurbaz Goes Big! First Six of the Innings! | Afghanistan - 25/0 (2.1)

September 9, 2025 8:12 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring for the first six of the innings. A clear statement of intent from the batsman, adding crucial runs to the scoreboard.

Atal Continues to Blaze with Another Boundary! | Afghanistan - 17/0(1.3)

September 9, 2025 8:10 pm

Sediqullah Atal smashes another boundary, showcasing his aggressive intent and excellent timing. This four keeps the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Afghanistan.

Atal Unleashes Consecutive Fours! | Afghanistan - 12/0 (1.0)

September 9, 2025 8:06 pm

Sediqullah Atal smashes two consecutive boundaries, showcasing aggressive intent and putting early pressure on the bowlers. These quick runs have given Afghanistan a strong start to their innings.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRB4s6sSR
Sediqullah Atal12630200
Rahmanullah Gurbaz00000

Bowler Stats

NameOMRWEco
Ayush Shukla1.0012012

Atal Finds the Boundary! | Afghanistan - 8/0 (0.5)

September 9, 2025 8:05 pm

Sediqullah Atal dispatches the ball for a well-timed boundary, breaking the early pressure and adding crucial runs to Afghanistan's total. A confident start to his innings.

Squads Unveiled for Today's Clash!

September 9, 2025 8:03 pm

Afghanistan's XI features Gurbaz, Zadran, Nabi, and Rashid Khan. Hong Kong counters with Zeeshan Ali, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, and Kinchit Shah. Both teams look strong on paper, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts