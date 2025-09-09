Afghanistan vs Hong Kong - 1st Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Shah Strikes Again! Gulbadin Naib Departs | Afghanistan - 95/4 (13.0) Advertisement Kinchit Shah picks up another crucial wicket as Gulbadin Naib is caught by Yasim Murtaza. This is a significant blow for Afghanistan, who are now losing wickets at regular intervals.

Atal Smashes a Six! | Afghanistan - 94/3 (12.4) Sediqullah Atal unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a maximum. This six injects crucial momentum into the innings, boosting Afghanistan's scoring rate significantly. Match Statistics Batsmen Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Sediqullah Atal 42 34 5 1 123.53 Gulbadin Naib 5 7 0 0 71.43 Bowlers Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Kinchit Shah 1.4 0 14 1 8.4 Yasim Murtaza 2.0 0 8 0 4

Nabi Departs! Kinchit Shah Strikes! | Afghanistan - 77/3(10.1) A crucial breakthrough for Hong Kong as Kinchit Shah gets Mohammad Nabi caught by Nizakat Khan. Nabi departs after a well-made 33 runs, breaking a dangerous partnership that was building momentum for Afghanistan.

Nabi and Atal Forge a Crucial Partnership! | Afghanistan - 76/2 (9.4) Mohammad Nabi and Sediqullah Atal have put on a vital 50-run partnership for Afghanistan. Nabi contributed 32 runs from 24 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six, while Atal added 13 runs from 14 balls with 1 four. This partnership has helped stabilize the innings and accelerate the scoring. Current Batting Batsman R B 4s 6s SR Mohammad Nabi 32 24 3 1 133.33 Sediqullah Atal 30 25 5 0 120 Current Bowling Bowler O M R W Eco Yasim Murtaza 0.4 0 4 0 6 Aizaz Khan 2.0 0 26 0 13

Extra Run for Afghanistan | Afghanistan - 75/2 (9.2) Yasim Murtaza bowls a wide, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. This helps in increasing the score and keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Wide Ball Adds to Afghanistan's Score | Afghanistan - 72/2 (8.5) Aizaz Khan bowls a wide, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. This helps in keeping the scoreboard ticking for Afghanistan.

Nabi finds the boundary! | Afghanistan - 71/2 (8.5) Mohammad Nabi smashes a fantastic boundary, adding crucial runs to the scoreboard. This shot injects momentum into the innings, keeping the pressure on the fielding side.

Nabi Finds the Fence! | Afghanistan - 65/2(8.1) Mohammad Nabi unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four! This much-needed boundary injects momentum into the innings.

Nabi Unleashes Back-to-Back Boundaries! | Afghanistan - 55/2 (6.4) Mohammad Nabi turns up the heat, smashing a four followed by a towering six off Aizaz Khan. This rapid-fire scoring is injecting much-needed momentum into Afghanistan's innings, showcasing his aggressive intent and powerful hitting.

Afghanistan finishes Powerplay at 41/2 | Afghanistan - 41/2 (6.0) Afghanistan concludes the powerplay at 41 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Sediqullah Atal leads the scoring with 26 runs. Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal each claimed a wicket, keeping the run rate at 6.83. The innings so far includes 5 fours and 1 six. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Mohammad Nabi 5 10 0 0 50 Sediqullah Atal 26 17 5 0 152.94 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Ehsan Khan 1.0 0 4 0 4 Ayush Shukla 3.0 0 30 1 10

Ehsan Khan Joins the Attack | Afghanistan - 39/2 (5.1) Ehsan Khan has been introduced into the bowling attack, a strategic move by Hong Kong to try and break this partnership and control the scoring rate. He starts his spell with a couple of runs conceded.

Atal Reaches 25 Runs! | Afghanistan - 36/2 (4.5) Sediqullah Atal reaches a quickfire 25 runs, providing a much-needed anchor for Afghanistan after two early wickets. His innings has been crucial in stabilizing the team.

Atal Continues to Fire! | Afghanistan - 31/2 (4.1) Sediqullah Atal smashes another boundary, his fifth of the innings! He is looking in fine form and trying to rebuild the innings after two quick wickets. This brings up a crucial four runs for Afghanistan.

Extra Run: Wide Ball | Afghanistan - 27/2 (4.0) Ayush Shukla bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. The pressure continues to build as the bowlers look for more breakthroughs.

Maiden Over by Ateeq Iqbal! | Afghanistan - 26/2 (4.0) Ateeq Iqbal bowls a brilliant maiden over to Mohammad Nabi, not allowing him to score a single run. This builds significant pressure on the batting side after losing two quick wickets.

Zadran Departs! Hong Kong Strikes Again! | Afghanistan - 26/2 (3.2) Ibrahim Zadran is caught by Zeeshan Ali off the bowling of Ateeq Iqbal for just 1 run from 4 balls. A crucial wicket for Hong Kong, putting Afghanistan in a tricky position early on. Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Ibrahim Zadran 1 4 0 0 25 Sediqullah Atal 17 11 4 0 154.55 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Ateeq Iqbal 1.2 0 7 1 5.25 Ayush Shukla 2.0 0 19 1 9.5

Gurbaz Departs After Big Six! | Afghanistan - 25/1 (2.2) Rahmanullah Gurbaz, after hitting a towering six, is caught by Nizakat Khan off Ayush Shukla. A crucial breakthrough for Hong Kong, dismissing the dangerous opener for 8 runs off 4 balls.

Gurbaz Goes Big! First Six of the Innings! | Afghanistan - 25/0 (2.1) Rahmanullah Gurbaz unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring for the first six of the innings. A clear statement of intent from the batsman, adding crucial runs to the scoreboard.

Atal Continues to Blaze with Another Boundary! | Afghanistan - 17/0(1.3) Sediqullah Atal smashes another boundary, showcasing his aggressive intent and excellent timing. This four keeps the scoreboard ticking rapidly for Afghanistan.

Atal Unleashes Consecutive Fours! | Afghanistan - 12/0 (1.0) Sediqullah Atal smashes two consecutive boundaries, showcasing aggressive intent and putting early pressure on the bowlers. These quick runs have given Afghanistan a strong start to their innings. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name R B 4s 6s SR Sediqullah Atal 12 6 3 0 200 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0 0 0 0 0 Bowler Stats Name O M R W Eco Ayush Shukla 1.0 0 12 0 12

Atal Finds the Boundary! | Afghanistan - 8/0 (0.5) Sediqullah Atal dispatches the ball for a well-timed boundary, breaking the early pressure and adding crucial runs to Afghanistan's total. A confident start to his innings.