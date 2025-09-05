DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uncategorized / Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates - 6th Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
LIVE NOW

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates - 6th Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025

article_Author
.
Updated At : 08:41 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Wide Ball Adds to Afghanistan's Score | Afghanistan - 34/0 (5.0)

September 5, 2025 8:55 pm

Advertisement

Haider Ali bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. The scoreboard continues to tick over steadily, keeping the pressure on the fielding side.

Zadran's Boundary Blitz Continues! | Afghanistan - 30/0(4.2)

September 5, 2025 8:51 pm

Ibrahim Zadran smashes a magnificent four, adding to Afghanistan's rapidly growing total. He is looking in fine form, finding the gaps with ease and putting the pressure back on the bowlers.

Zadran's Power Play: First Six! | Afghanistan - 25/0(4.1)

September 5, 2025 8:49 pm

Ibrahim Zadran unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring for a magnificent six! This boundary injects crucial momentum into Afghanistan's innings, breaking the shackles and putting pressure back on the bowlers.

Gurbaz on Fire! Consecutive Boundaries! | Afghanistan - 16/0 (2.2)

September 5, 2025 8:41 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz follows up his six with a powerful boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. He's looking dangerous and is quickly accelerating the scoring for Afghanistan.

Gurbaz Smashes First Six! | Afghanistan - 12/0(2.1)

September 5, 2025 8:41 pm

Rahmanullah Gurbaz launches Junaid Siddique for a massive six, marking the first maximum of the innings and injecting much-needed momentum into Afghanistan's score. A powerful start to the over.

Tight Start for Afghanistan in the First Over | Afghanistan - 2/0 (1.0)

September 5, 2025 8:35 pm

The first over concludes with Afghanistan reaching 2 for no loss. Junaid Siddique bowled a disciplined over, conceding only two singles and keeping the Afghan openers under pressure. A watchful start to the innings.

First Ball of the Innings | Afghanistan - 0/0 (0.1)

September 5, 2025 8:32 pm

Junaid Siddique bowls the first ball of the innings to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, a dot ball to start Afghanistan's innings. The crowd is buzzing as the match gets underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts