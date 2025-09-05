Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates - 6th Match - United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Wide Ball Adds to Afghanistan's Score | Afghanistan - 34/0 (5.0) Advertisement Haider Ali bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to Afghanistan's total. The scoreboard continues to tick over steadily, keeping the pressure on the fielding side.

Zadran's Boundary Blitz Continues! | Afghanistan - 30/0(4.2) Ibrahim Zadran smashes a magnificent four, adding to Afghanistan's rapidly growing total. He is looking in fine form, finding the gaps with ease and putting the pressure back on the bowlers.

Zadran's Power Play: First Six! | Afghanistan - 25/0(4.1) Ibrahim Zadran unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball soaring for a magnificent six! This boundary injects crucial momentum into Afghanistan's innings, breaking the shackles and putting pressure back on the bowlers.

Gurbaz on Fire! Consecutive Boundaries! | Afghanistan - 16/0 (2.2) Rahmanullah Gurbaz follows up his six with a powerful boundary, sending the ball racing to the fence. He's looking dangerous and is quickly accelerating the scoring for Afghanistan.

Gurbaz Smashes First Six! | Afghanistan - 12/0(2.1) Rahmanullah Gurbaz launches Junaid Siddique for a massive six, marking the first maximum of the innings and injecting much-needed momentum into Afghanistan's score. A powerful start to the over.

Tight Start for Afghanistan in the First Over | Afghanistan - 2/0 (1.0) The first over concludes with Afghanistan reaching 2 for no loss. Junaid Siddique bowled a disciplined over, conceding only two singles and keeping the Afghan openers under pressure. A watchful start to the innings.