Australia vs South Africa - 2nd Match - South Africa tour of Australia, 2025

Xavier Bartlett bowls a fantastic maiden over, conceding no runs and picking up the crucial wicket of Aiden Markram. This tight bowling has put South Africa under immense pressure early in their innings.

Xavier Bartlett gets the crucial early wicket of Aiden Markram, who is caught by Travis Head for a duck. This is a massive blow for South Africa, losing a key batsman so early in their innings.

Josh Hazlewood delivers a disciplined first over, conceding just two runs. South Africa's openers, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram, are looking to settle in against the Australian pace attack. A cautious start to the innings. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name R B SR 4s 6s Ryan Rickelton 2 6 33.33 0 0 Aiden Markram 0 0 0 0 0 Bowler Stats Name O M R W Eco Josh Hazlewood 1.0 0 2 0 2.0

South Africa Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting match. The captain made a confident decision to put runs on the board early.