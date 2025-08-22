Australia vs South Africa - 2nd Match - South Africa tour of Australia, 2025

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena South Mackay
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
This live blog is AI generated.
Bartlett Bowls a Brilliant Maiden Over! | South Africa - 2/1 (2.0)
August 22, 2025 10:10 am
Xavier Bartlett bowls a fantastic maiden over, conceding no runs and picking up the crucial wicket of Aiden Markram. This tight bowling has put South Africa under immense pressure early in their innings.
Early Breakthrough for Australia | South Africa - 2/1 (1.4)
August 22, 2025 10:07 am
Xavier Bartlett gets the crucial early wicket of Aiden Markram, who is caught by Travis Head for a duck. This is a massive blow for South Africa, losing a key batsman so early in their innings.
Tight Start for Australia as Hazlewood Completes First Over | South Africa - 2/0 (1.0)
August 22, 2025 10:04 am
Josh Hazlewood delivers a disciplined first over, conceding just two runs. South Africa's openers, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram, are looking to settle in against the Australian pace attack. A cautious start to the innings.
Match Statistics
Batsman Stats
|Name
|R
|B
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Ryan Rickelton
|2
|6
|33.33
|0
|0
|Aiden Markram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowler Stats
|Name
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Josh Hazlewood
|1.0
|0
|2
|0
|2.0
South Africa Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First
August 22, 2025 9:39 am
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first, setting the stage for an exciting match. The captain made a confident decision to put runs on the board early.
Squads Announced
August 22, 2025 9:39 am
The highly anticipated squads for the upcoming match have been officially announced. Australia will feature Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood. South Africa's lineup includes Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi. Both teams look strong and ready for a fierce contest.