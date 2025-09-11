Bangladesh vs Hong Kong - 3rd Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Strikes Back After Six! | Hong Kong - 30/2 (4.4) Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls Babar Hayat after he had just hit a six. A crucial wicket for Bangladesh, shifting the momentum back in their favor. Hayat departs for 14 runs off 12 balls, including one six.

Babar Hayat Smashes First Six! | Hong Kong - 30/1 (4.3) Babar Hayat breaks the shackles with a magnificent six! After a series of dot balls, he finds the sweet spot, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. This much-needed maximum injects momentum into Hong Kong's innings, easing the pressure built by the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Costly Wide Ball! | Hong Kong - 13/1 (1.5) Taskin Ahmed bowls a wide delivery that races away for five runs, adding crucial extras to Hong Kong's total. This unexpected bonus helps Hong Kong gain some momentum.

First Wicket Falls! Rath Caught! | Hong Kong - 7/1 (1.3) Anshuman Rath is out! Caught by Litton Das off Taskin Ahmed for 4 runs. Hong Kong loses their first wicket at 7 runs in the 2nd over. A crucial breakthrough for Bangladesh, putting early pressure on the batting side.

First Boundary of the Innings! | Hong Kong - 7/0 (1.1) Anshuman Rath breaks the shackles with a superb boundary, getting Hong Kong's first four of the innings. This shot will certainly boost their confidence and get the scoreboard moving after a tight start.