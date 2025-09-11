DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uncategorized / Bangladesh vs Hong Kong - 3rd Match - Asia Cup, 2025
LIVE NOW

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong - 3rd Match - Asia Cup, 2025

article_Author
.
Updated At : 08:15 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Strikes Back After Six! | Hong Kong - 30/2 (4.4)

September 11, 2025 8:28 pm

Advertisement

Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls Babar Hayat after he had just hit a six. A crucial wicket for Bangladesh, shifting the momentum back in their favor. Hayat departs for 14 runs off 12 balls, including one six.

Babar Hayat Smashes First Six! | Hong Kong - 30/1 (4.3)

September 11, 2025 8:27 pm

Babar Hayat breaks the shackles with a magnificent six! After a series of dot balls, he finds the sweet spot, sending the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. This much-needed maximum injects momentum into Hong Kong's innings, easing the pressure built by the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Costly Wide Ball! | Hong Kong - 13/1 (1.5)

September 11, 2025 8:15 pm

Taskin Ahmed bowls a wide delivery that races away for five runs, adding crucial extras to Hong Kong's total. This unexpected bonus helps Hong Kong gain some momentum.

Five Wides! Bonus Runs for Hong Kong | Hong Kong - 13/1 (1.5)

September 11, 2025 8:14 pm

Taskin Ahmed bowls a wide delivery that races away for five bonus runs. A costly extra for Bangladesh, giving Hong Kong some much-needed momentum and boosting their score.

First Wicket Falls! Rath Caught! | Hong Kong - 7/1 (1.3)

September 11, 2025 8:11 pm

Anshuman Rath is out! Caught by Litton Das off Taskin Ahmed for 4 runs. Hong Kong loses their first wicket at 7 runs in the 2nd over. A crucial breakthrough for Bangladesh, putting early pressure on the batting side.

First Boundary of the Innings! | Hong Kong - 7/0 (1.1)

September 11, 2025 8:08 pm

Anshuman Rath breaks the shackles with a superb boundary, getting Hong Kong's first four of the innings. This shot will certainly boost their confidence and get the scoreboard moving after a tight start.

Tight Start for Hong Kong in First Over | Hong Kong - 2/0 (1.0)

September 11, 2025 8:06 pm

Mahedi Hasan bowls a disciplined first over, conceding only one run and keeping the Hong Kong openers under pressure. A strong start for Bangladesh after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts