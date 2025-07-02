DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / IND vs ENG LIVE Updates, 2nd Test Day 1
LIVE NOW

IND vs ENG LIVE Updates, 2nd Test Day 1

article_Author
Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 04:02 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham United Kingdom

Advertisement

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Advertisement

Wicket! Rahul Bowled by Woakes | India - 15/1 (8.4)

July 2, 2025 4:10 pm

Chris Woakes delivers a peach of a ball, bowling Lokesh Rahul! The ball sneaked past his bat and crashed into the stumps, sending Rahul back to the pavilion. This is a massive breakthrough for England.

Advertisement

Woakes Delivers Another Maiden Over | India - 14/0 (7.0)

July 2, 2025 4:02 pm

Chris Woakes bowls a brilliant maiden over, his second of the innings, completely stifling Yashasvi Jaiswal. This disciplined bowling continues to build immense pressure on the Indian openers, making it difficult for them to score runs.

Jaiswal Finds the Fence! | India - 13/0 (5.4)

July 2, 2025 3:56 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks the shackles with a well-timed boundary, sending the ball racing to the ropes. This much-needed four brings some momentum back to India's innings.

Maiden Over from Woakes | India - 9/0 (5.0)

July 2, 2025 3:53 pm

Chris Woakes bowls a brilliant maiden over, not conceding a single run and keeping the pressure firmly on Lokesh Rahul. This disciplined bowling continues to stifle India's scoring rate.

Jaiswal finds the boundary! | India - 9/0 (3.2)

July 2, 2025 3:46 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a superb boundary, piercing the field with precision! This much-needed four helps to release some of the early pressure for India.

Maiden Over from Woakes | India - 5/0 (3.0)

July 2, 2025 3:45 pm

Chris Woakes bowls a superb maiden over, not conceding a single run and keeping Lokesh Rahul completely tied down. Excellent start for England.

Jaiswal's First Boundary! | India - 4/0(0.5)

July 2, 2025 3:35 pm

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets India's innings underway with a superb boundary, finding the gap with precision. This shot releases the early pressure built by the bowler.

England Wins Toss, Bowls First

July 2, 2025 3:17 pm

England won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. This strategic decision sets the tone for the match, as they aim to utilize early pitch conditions to their advantage and put pressure on the Indian batting lineup.

Squads Announced!

July 2, 2025 3:06 pm

The playing XIs for both England and India have been announced, setting the stage for an exciting match ahead. Both teams feature a strong blend of experienced players and promising young talent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts