Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham United Kingdom

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

Wicket! Rahul Bowled by Woakes | India - 15/1 (8.4) Chris Woakes delivers a peach of a ball, bowling Lokesh Rahul! The ball sneaked past his bat and crashed into the stumps, sending Rahul back to the pavilion. This is a massive breakthrough for England.

Woakes Delivers Another Maiden Over | India - 14/0 (7.0) Chris Woakes bowls a brilliant maiden over, his second of the innings, completely stifling Yashasvi Jaiswal. This disciplined bowling continues to build immense pressure on the Indian openers, making it difficult for them to score runs.

Jaiswal Finds the Fence! | India - 13/0 (5.4) Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks the shackles with a well-timed boundary, sending the ball racing to the ropes. This much-needed four brings some momentum back to India's innings.

Maiden Over from Woakes | India - 9/0 (5.0) Chris Woakes bowls a brilliant maiden over, not conceding a single run and keeping the pressure firmly on Lokesh Rahul. This disciplined bowling continues to stifle India's scoring rate.

Jaiswal finds the boundary! | India - 9/0 (3.2) Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashes a superb boundary, piercing the field with precision! This much-needed four helps to release some of the early pressure for India.

Maiden Over from Woakes | India - 5/0 (3.0) Chris Woakes bowls a superb maiden over, not conceding a single run and keeping Lokesh Rahul completely tied down. Excellent start for England.

Jaiswal's First Boundary! | India - 4/0(0.5) Yashasvi Jaiswal gets India's innings underway with a superb boundary, finding the gap with precision. This shot releases the early pressure built by the bowler.

England Wins Toss, Bowls First England won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. This strategic decision sets the tone for the match, as they aim to utilize early pitch conditions to their advantage and put pressure on the Indian batting lineup.