England vs South Africa - 1st Match - South Africa tour of England, 2025

Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground Leeds
Harry Brook's Instant Impact! | England - 48/2 (7.4)
September 2, 2025 6:09 pm
Harry Brook announces his arrival at the crease with a stunning boundary off his very first ball, showcasing aggressive intent and helping England recover after a crucial wicket. A confident start for the new batsman.
England Scorecard
Batsman
|Name
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|SR
|Harry Brook
|4
|1
|1
|0
|400
|Jamie Smith
|22
|20
|4
|0
|110
Bowler
|Name
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Lungi Ngidi
|3.4
|0
|19
|1
|5.18
|Nandre Burger
|4.0
|0
|28
|1
|7
Ngidi Strikes! Root Departs! | England - 44/2 (7.3)
September 2, 2025 6:06 pm
Joe Root is out! Caught by Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi. A crucial breakthrough for South Africa, as Root departs after scoring 14 runs from 17 balls, including 3 fours. This wicket puts England under more pressure.
Jamie Smith Fires Consecutive Boundaries! | England - 40/1 (6.5)
September 2, 2025 6:03 pm
Jamie Smith smashes another glorious boundary, making it two in a row! He is finding his rhythm and accelerating England's score. This aggressive play is putting pressure back on the bowlers.
Match Statistics
Batsman Stats
|Name
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jamie Smith
|18
|19
|3
|0
|94.74
|Joe Root
|14
|14
|3
|0
|100
Bowler Stats
|Name
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Nandre Burger
|3.5
|0
|24
|1
|6.26
|Lungi Ngidi
|3.0
|0
|15
|0
|5
Nandre Burger bowls a wide | England - 30/1 (4.1)
September 2, 2025 5:51 pm
Nandre Burger bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to England's total. A slight lapse in line from the bowler.
Joe Root's timely boundary! | England - 29/1 (4.0)
September 2, 2025 5:49 pm
Joe Root ends the over with a superb boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball to the fence for four runs. This helps release the pressure after a few tight deliveries.
Joe Root's Confident Boundary! | England - 25/1 (3.1)
September 2, 2025 5:46 pm
Joe Root starts the over with a magnificent boundary, showcasing his class and settling in quickly after the fall of a wicket. This shot brings momentum back to England.
Root Gets Off the Mark with a Boundary! | England - 18/1 (2.3)
September 2, 2025 5:44 pm
Joe Root, new to the crease, wastes no time in finding the boundary! A beautifully timed shot sends the ball racing for four runs, a confident start for the incoming batsman and a statement of intent after the fall of a wicket.
First Breakthrough! Burger Dismisses Duckett! | England - 13/1 (2.2)
September 2, 2025 5:40 pm
Nandre Burger gets the crucial first wicket for South Africa, as Ben Duckett edges one behind to Ryan Rickelton. A big moment early in the innings, sending Duckett back to the pavilion for 5 runs.
Duckett's First Boundary! | England - 12/0 (1.4)
September 2, 2025 5:37 pm
Ben Duckett gets off the mark with a superb boundary, easing the pressure after a tight start from Ngidi. This shot brings some much-needed runs for England and signals his intent.
England Scorecard
Batsmen:
|Name
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ben Duckett
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100
|Jamie Smith
|8
|6
|2
|0
|133.33
Bowlers:
|Name
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Lungi Ngidi
|0.4
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Nandre Burger
|1.0
|0
|8
|0
|8
Jamie Smith Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | England - 0/0 (0.4)
September 2, 2025 5:34 pm
Jamie Smith strikes the first boundary of the innings, a well-timed shot that finds the fence. This four provides a much-needed release of pressure for England after a series of dot balls.
Current Statistics
Batsman Stats
|Player
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jamie Smith
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Duckett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowler Stats
|Player
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Nandre Burger
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting Stats
|Batsman
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Jamie Smith
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ben Duckett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling Stats
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Nandre Burger
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tight Start for England | England - 0/0 (0.2)
September 2, 2025 5:32 pm
Nandre Burger maintains excellent control in the opening over, delivering a dot ball to Jamie Smith. The South African bowlers are applying early pressure, making it difficult for the batsmen to get off the mark.
