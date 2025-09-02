England vs South Africa - 1st Match - South Africa tour of England, 2025

Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground Leeds Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Harry Brook's Instant Impact! | England - 48/2 (7.4) Advertisement Harry Brook announces his arrival at the crease with a stunning boundary off his very first ball, showcasing aggressive intent and helping England recover after a crucial wicket. A confident start for the new batsman. England Scorecard Batsman Name Runs Balls Fours Sixes SR Harry Brook 4 1 1 0 400 Jamie Smith 22 20 4 0 110 Bowler Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Lungi Ngidi 3.4 0 19 1 5.18 Nandre Burger 4.0 0 28 1 7

Ngidi Strikes! Root Departs! | England - 44/2 (7.3) Joe Root is out! Caught by Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi. A crucial breakthrough for South Africa, as Root departs after scoring 14 runs from 17 balls, including 3 fours. This wicket puts England under more pressure.

Jamie Smith Fires Consecutive Boundaries! | England - 40/1 (6.5) Jamie Smith smashes another glorious boundary, making it two in a row! He is finding his rhythm and accelerating England's score. This aggressive play is putting pressure back on the bowlers. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Jamie Smith 18 19 3 0 94.74 Joe Root 14 14 3 0 100 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Nandre Burger 3.5 0 24 1 6.26 Lungi Ngidi 3.0 0 15 0 5

Jamie Smith finds the boundary! | England - 40/1 (6.5) Jamie Smith strikes a magnificent four, driving the ball powerfully to the boundary. This well-timed shot provides a much-needed release of pressure for England and keeps the scoreboard ticking.

Nandre Burger bowls a wide | England - 30/1 (4.1) Nandre Burger bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to England's total. A slight lapse in line from the bowler.

Joe Root's timely boundary! | England - 29/1 (4.0) Joe Root ends the over with a superb boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball to the fence for four runs. This helps release the pressure after a few tight deliveries.

Joe Root's Confident Boundary! | England - 25/1 (3.1) Joe Root starts the over with a magnificent boundary, showcasing his class and settling in quickly after the fall of a wicket. This shot brings momentum back to England.

Root Gets Off the Mark with a Boundary! | England - 18/1 (2.3) Joe Root, new to the crease, wastes no time in finding the boundary! A beautifully timed shot sends the ball racing for four runs, a confident start for the incoming batsman and a statement of intent after the fall of a wicket.

First Breakthrough! Burger Dismisses Duckett! | England - 13/1 (2.2) Nandre Burger gets the crucial first wicket for South Africa, as Ben Duckett edges one behind to Ryan Rickelton. A big moment early in the innings, sending Duckett back to the pavilion for 5 runs.

Duckett's First Boundary! | England - 12/0 (1.4) Ben Duckett gets off the mark with a superb boundary, easing the pressure after a tight start from Ngidi. This shot brings some much-needed runs for England and signals his intent. England Scorecard Batsmen: Name R B 4s 6s SR Ben Duckett 4 4 1 0 100 Jamie Smith 8 6 2 0 133.33 Bowlers: Name O M R W Eco Lungi Ngidi 0.4 0 4 0 6 Nandre Burger 1.0 0 8 0 8

Jamie Smith Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | England - 0/0 (0.4) Jamie Smith strikes the first boundary of the innings, a well-timed shot that finds the fence. This four provides a much-needed release of pressure for England after a series of dot balls. Current Statistics Batsman Stats Player R B 4s 6s SR Jamie Smith 0 4 0 0 0 Ben Duckett 0 0 0 0 0 Bowler Stats Player O M R W Eco Nandre Burger 0.4 0 0 0 0

Jamie Smith Breaks the Ice with a Boundary! | England - 0/0 (0.4) Jamie Smith hits the first boundary of the innings, a well-timed shot that races to the fence for four runs. This gets him off the mark and brings some relief to the English dugout. Batting Stats Batsman R B 4s 6s SR Jamie Smith 0 4 0 0 0 Ben Duckett 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Stats Bowler O M R W Eco Nandre Burger 0.4 0 0 0 0

Tight Start for England | England - 0/0 (0.2) Nandre Burger maintains excellent control in the opening over, delivering a dot ball to Jamie Smith. The South African bowlers are applying early pressure, making it difficult for the batsmen to get off the mark.