LIVE NOW

England vs South Africa - 1st Match - South Africa tour of England, 2025

Updated At : 06:06 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Venue: Headingley Cricket Ground Leeds

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Harry Brook's Instant Impact! | England - 48/2 (7.4)

September 2, 2025 6:09 pm

Harry Brook announces his arrival at the crease with a stunning boundary off his very first ball, showcasing aggressive intent and helping England recover after a crucial wicket. A confident start for the new batsman.

England Scorecard

Batsman

NameRunsBallsFoursSixesSR
Harry Brook4110400
Jamie Smith222040110

Bowler

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Lungi Ngidi3.401915.18
Nandre Burger4.002817

Ngidi Strikes! Root Departs! | England - 44/2 (7.3)

September 2, 2025 6:06 pm

Joe Root is out! Caught by Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi. A crucial breakthrough for South Africa, as Root departs after scoring 14 runs from 17 balls, including 3 fours. This wicket puts England under more pressure.

Jamie Smith Fires Consecutive Boundaries! | England - 40/1 (6.5)

September 2, 2025 6:03 pm

Jamie Smith smashes another glorious boundary, making it two in a row! He is finding his rhythm and accelerating England's score. This aggressive play is putting pressure back on the bowlers.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBalls4s6sSR
Jamie Smith18193094.74
Joe Root141430100

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Nandre Burger3.502416.26
Lungi Ngidi3.001505

Jamie Smith finds the boundary! | England - 40/1 (6.5)

September 2, 2025 6:03 pm

Jamie Smith strikes a magnificent four, driving the ball powerfully to the boundary. This well-timed shot provides a much-needed release of pressure for England and keeps the scoreboard ticking.

Nandre Burger bowls a wide | England - 30/1 (4.1)

September 2, 2025 5:51 pm

Nandre Burger bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to England's total. A slight lapse in line from the bowler.

Joe Root's timely boundary! | England - 29/1 (4.0)

September 2, 2025 5:49 pm

Joe Root ends the over with a superb boundary, finding the gap and sending the ball to the fence for four runs. This helps release the pressure after a few tight deliveries.

Joe Root's Confident Boundary! | England - 25/1 (3.1)

September 2, 2025 5:46 pm

Joe Root starts the over with a magnificent boundary, showcasing his class and settling in quickly after the fall of a wicket. This shot brings momentum back to England.

Root Gets Off the Mark with a Boundary! | England - 18/1 (2.3)

September 2, 2025 5:44 pm

Joe Root, new to the crease, wastes no time in finding the boundary! A beautifully timed shot sends the ball racing for four runs, a confident start for the incoming batsman and a statement of intent after the fall of a wicket.

First Breakthrough! Burger Dismisses Duckett! | England - 13/1 (2.2)

September 2, 2025 5:40 pm

Nandre Burger gets the crucial first wicket for South Africa, as Ben Duckett edges one behind to Ryan Rickelton. A big moment early in the innings, sending Duckett back to the pavilion for 5 runs.

Duckett's First Boundary! | England - 12/0 (1.4)

September 2, 2025 5:37 pm

Ben Duckett gets off the mark with a superb boundary, easing the pressure after a tight start from Ngidi. This shot brings some much-needed runs for England and signals his intent.

England Scorecard

Batsmen:

NameRB4s6sSR
Ben Duckett4410100
Jamie Smith8620133.33

Bowlers:

NameOMRWEco
Lungi Ngidi0.40406
Nandre Burger1.00808

Current Statistics

Batsman Stats

PlayerRB4s6sSR
Jamie Smith04000
Ben Duckett00000

Bowler Stats

PlayerOMRWEco
Nandre Burger0.40000

Batting Stats

BatsmanRB4s6sSR
Jamie Smith04000
Ben Duckett00000

Bowling Stats

BowlerOMRWEco
Nandre Burger0.40000

