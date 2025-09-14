India vs Pakistan - 6th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai Advertisement Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here. This live blog is AI generated. Advertisement

Farhan breaks the shackles with a boundary! | Pakistan - 12/2 (2.2) Sahibzada Farhan smashes a much-needed boundary, finding the fence and providing some relief for Pakistan after a tough start. This shot shows his intent to accelerate the scoring. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name R B 4s 6s SR Sahibzada Farhan 6 4 1 0 150 Fakhar Zaman 2 4 0 0 50 Bowler Stats Name O M R W Eco Hardik Pandya 1.2 0 10 1 7.5 Jasprit Bumrah 1.0 0 2 1 2 Advertisement

Bumrah Strikes! Haris Departs Early | Pakistan - 6/2 (1.2) Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first wicket, dismissing Mohammad Haris, who is caught by Hardik Pandya. This is a massive blow for Pakistan, losing their second wicket in quick succession. Match Statistics Batsman Stats Name Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Mohammad Haris 3 4 0 0 75 Sahibzada Farhan 2 2 0 0 100 Bowler Stats Name Overs Maiden Runs Wickets Economy Jasprit Bumrah 0.1 0 1 0 6 Hardik Pandya 1.0 0 5 1 5

Bumrah Joins the Attack! | Pakistan - 5/1 (1.0) Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, enters the attack, aiming to capitalize on the early wicket. Sahibzada Farhan manages a single off his very first ball, rotating the strike and getting off the mark against the new bowler.

Early Breakthrough! Pandya Strikes! | Pakistan - (0/1 (0.1)) What a start for India! Hardik Pandya delivers an absolute peach, and Saim Ayub is caught by Jasprit Bumrah. A massive wicket in the very first over, and Pakistan are in early trouble!

Toss Update Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first