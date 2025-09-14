DT
PT
India vs Pakistan - 6th Match - Asia Cup, 2025
LIVE NOW

India vs Pakistan - 6th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Tribune Sports Desk
Updated At : 08:09 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

This live blog is AI generated.

Farhan breaks the shackles with a boundary! | Pakistan - 12/2 (2.2)

September 14, 2025 8:17 pm

Sahibzada Farhan smashes a much-needed boundary, finding the fence and providing some relief for Pakistan after a tough start. This shot shows his intent to accelerate the scoring.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRB4s6sSR
Sahibzada Farhan6410150
Fakhar Zaman240050

Bowler Stats

NameOMRWEco
Hardik Pandya1.201017.5
Jasprit Bumrah1.00212
Bumrah Strikes! Haris Departs Early | Pakistan - 6/2 (1.2)

September 14, 2025 8:09 pm

Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first wicket, dismissing Mohammad Haris, who is caught by Hardik Pandya. This is a massive blow for Pakistan, losing their second wicket in quick succession.

Match Statistics

Batsman Stats

NameRunsBalls4s6sSR
Mohammad Haris340075
Sahibzada Farhan2200100

Bowler Stats

NameOversMaidenRunsWicketsEconomy
Jasprit Bumrah0.10106
Hardik Pandya1.00515

Bumrah Joins the Attack! | Pakistan - 5/1 (1.0)

September 14, 2025 8:08 pm

Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, enters the attack, aiming to capitalize on the early wicket. Sahibzada Farhan manages a single off his very first ball, rotating the strike and getting off the mark against the new bowler.

Early Breakthrough! Pandya Strikes! | Pakistan - (0/1 (0.1))

September 14, 2025 8:03 pm

What a start for India! Hardik Pandya delivers an absolute peach, and Saim Ayub is caught by Jasprit Bumrah. A massive wicket in the very first over, and Pakistan are in early trouble!

Toss Update

September 14, 2025 7:46 pm

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first

Squads Announced for Today's Clash

September 14, 2025 7:35 pm

The playing XIs for both India and Pakistan have been announced! India features a strong batting line-up with Gill and Yadav, while Pakistan counters with Zaman and Afridi leading their charge. Both teams look well-balanced.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

