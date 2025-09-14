India vs Pakistan - 6th Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai
Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.
Farhan breaks the shackles with a boundary! | Pakistan - 12/2 (2.2)
September 14, 2025 8:17 pm
Sahibzada Farhan smashes a much-needed boundary, finding the fence and providing some relief for Pakistan after a tough start. This shot shows his intent to accelerate the scoring.
Match Statistics
Batsman Stats
|Name
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sahibzada Farhan
|6
|4
|1
|0
|150
|Fakhar Zaman
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50
Bowler Stats
|Name
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Eco
|Hardik Pandya
|1.2
|0
|10
|1
|7.5
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1.0
|0
|2
|1
|2
Bumrah Strikes! Haris Departs Early | Pakistan - 6/2 (1.2)
September 14, 2025 8:09 pm
Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first wicket, dismissing Mohammad Haris, who is caught by Hardik Pandya. This is a massive blow for Pakistan, losing their second wicket in quick succession.
Match Statistics
Batsman Stats
|Name
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mohammad Haris
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75
|Sahibzada Farhan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100
Bowler Stats
|Name
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|Economy
|Jasprit Bumrah
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Hardik Pandya
|1.0
|0
|5
|1
|5
Bumrah Joins the Attack! | Pakistan - 5/1 (1.0)
September 14, 2025 8:08 pm
Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler, enters the attack, aiming to capitalize on the early wicket. Sahibzada Farhan manages a single off his very first ball, rotating the strike and getting off the mark against the new bowler.
Early Breakthrough! Pandya Strikes! | Pakistan - (0/1 (0.1))
September 14, 2025 8:03 pm
What a start for India! Hardik Pandya delivers an absolute peach, and Saim Ayub is caught by Jasprit Bumrah. A massive wicket in the very first over, and Pakistan are in early trouble!
Toss Update
September 14, 2025 7:46 pm
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
Squads Announced for Today's Clash
September 14, 2025 7:35 pm
The playing XIs for both India and Pakistan have been announced! India features a strong batting line-up with Gill and Yadav, while Pakistan counters with Zaman and Afridi leading their charge. Both teams look well-balanced.