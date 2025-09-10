India vs United Arab Emirates - 2nd Match - Asia Cup, 2025

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Dubai
This live blog is AI generated.
Waseem Unleashes Back-to-Back Boundaries! | United Arab Emirates - 10/0 (0.5)
September 10, 2025 8:04 pm
Mohammad Waseem smashes two consecutive boundaries off Hardik Pandya, showing aggressive intent early in the innings. This quick succession of fours has injected momentum into the UAE batting.
Waseem Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | United Arab Emirates - 6/0 (0.4)
September 10, 2025 8:04 pm
Mohammad Waseem finds the gap and dispatches Hardik Pandya for a superb boundary! After two dot balls, this four releases some early pressure and gets the scoreboard ticking for UAE.
Squads Revealed for India vs. UAE Clash
September 10, 2025 7:59 pm
The playing XIs are out! India features a strong lineup with Bumrah and Pandya, while UAE counters with key players like Mohammad Waseem and Junaid Siddique. Both teams look well-balanced and ready for an exciting encounter.
India Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First
September 10, 2025 7:48 pm
India won the toss and made a strategic decision to bowl first, aiming to utilize any early movement on the pitch. The team is eager to make an early impact with the ball.