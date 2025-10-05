Venue: R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium Colombo

Match coverage has started! Live updates will appear here.

Harmanpreet Kaur finds the boundary! | India Women - 72/2 (15.4) Harmanpreet Kaur gets off the mark with a powerful boundary, easing the pressure on India Women after a recent wicket. A much-needed four to boost the scoring rate.

Iqbal Strikes! Rawal Bowled After Boundary! | India Women - 67/2 (14.5) Sadia Iqbal bowls Pratika Rawal for 31 runs off 37 balls, including 5 fours. A crucial breakthrough for Pakistan immediately after Rawal hit a boundary, shifting momentum.

Rawal Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | India Women - 67/1(14.4) Pratika Rawal finds the gap and dispatches the ball to the boundary for four runs, easing the pressure after a series of dot balls. This boundary injects some much-needed momentum into the innings.

Harleen Deol Smashes a Six! | India Women - 63/1 (13.1) Harleen Deol dispatches Rameen Shamim for a massive six, showcasing her aggressive intent and getting off the mark in style. This boundary injects much-needed momentum into the Indian innings.

Deol Off the Mark with a Boundary! India Women Reach Fifty! | India Women - 53/1(9.3) Harleen Deol gets off the mark in style with a superb boundary, guiding the ball to the fence. This shot also brings up India Women's 50 runs, a crucial milestone after losing a wicket.

Smriti Mandhana departs! | India Women - 48/1 (8.6) Fatima Sana delivers a perfect ball, trapping Smriti Mandhana plumb in front of the stumps. The umpire raises the finger, and India loses its first wicket. Mandhana departs after scoring 23 runs from 32 balls, including 4 fours.

Mandhana Ends Over with Another Boundary! | India Women - 45/0 (8.0) Smriti Mandhana hits another boundary, ending the over with a flourish. This boundary helps India Women reach 45 runs without loss, with Mandhana now on 21.

Mandhana Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | India Women - 41/0 (7.4) Smriti Mandhana unleashes a powerful boundary after a period of tight bowling, finding the gap with precision and sending the ball racing to the fence. This much-needed four brings some momentum back to India Women.

Mandhana Breaks the Shackles with a Boundary! | India Women - 29/0 (4.0) After five consecutive dot balls, Smriti Mandhana unleashes a powerful shot, sending the ball racing to the boundary for four runs! A much-needed release of pressure for India Women.

Pratika Rawal Continues Her Boundary Spree! | India Women - 25/0(2.5) Pratika Rawal smashes another boundary, her fourth of the innings, showcasing her aggressive intent. She's looking in fine form today, keeping the scoreboard ticking rapidly.

Hat-trick of Fours for Pratika Rawal! | India Women - 20/0(2.0) Pratika Rawal smashes her third consecutive boundary, taking 12 runs off Diana Baig's over. This aggressive batting has shifted the momentum, putting pressure on the bowlers.

Rawal's Back-to-Back Boundaries! | India Women - 16/0(1.5) Pratika Rawal smashes her second consecutive boundary off Diana Baig, showcasing excellent timing and placement. This quickfire scoring is putting Pakistan under pressure.

Rawal Breaks the Shackles with a Four! | India Women - 12/0 (1.4) After a series of dot balls, Pratika Rawal finds the boundary with a well-timed shot, releasing some pressure. This four brings her total to 7 runs.

Bowling Change: Diana Baig into the Attack | India Women - 8/0 (1.0) Pakistan Women introduce Diana Baig into the attack for the second over. A key strategic move to bring in a new pace option early in the innings.

Mandhana's First Boundary! | India Women - 8/0(0.5) Smriti Mandhana gets off the mark in style with a superb boundary, finding the gap with precision and sending the ball racing to the fence.