Mandhana breaks free with a massive six! | India Women - 42/0 (7.1) Advertisement Smriti Mandhana unleashes a powerful six, sending the ball soaring over the ropes. This magnificent shot injects much-needed momentum into the innings, marking her first boundary of the match.

Rawal Continues to Dominate with Another Boundary! | India Women - 32/0 (5.0) Pratika Rawal smashes another magnificent boundary, showcasing her aggressive intent and excellent timing. This boundary adds to her impressive tally and keeps the scoreboard ticking rapidly for India Women.

Rawal capitalizes on no-ball with a boundary! | India Women - 28/0 (4.5) Pratika Rawal smashes a magnificent boundary, taking full advantage of the free hit after a no-ball from Marizanne Kapp. This shot boosts India Women's score and keeps the momentum going.

No-ball from Marizanne Kapp | India Women - 24/0(4.4) Marizanne Kapp bowls a no-ball, overstepping the crease and conceding an extra run to India Women. This also means a free hit is coming up!

Rawal finds the boundary early in the over! | India Women - 18/0 (3.1) Pratika Rawal starts the over with a magnificent boundary, showcasing excellent timing and placement. This shot injects crucial momentum into India Women's innings.

Another Wide from Kapp | India Women - 14/0 (2.2) Marizanne Kapp bowls another wide delivery, adding an extra run to India Women's total. She seems to be struggling with her line and needs to adjust quickly.

Kapp bowls a wide, India gets an extra run | India Women - 13/0(2.1) Marizanne Kapp bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to India Women's total. This will affect her economy and give India a bonus run.

Khaka Bowls a Wide | India Women - 9/0(1.2) Ayabonga Khaka bowls a wide delivery, adding an extra run to India Women's total. This will be a concern for the bowler as she looks for control.

Khaka's First Ball to Mandhana | India Women - 8/0 (1.1) Ayabonga Khaka bowls her first delivery of the match to Smriti Mandhana, who defends it solidly. A new bowling change brings a fresh challenge for the Indian openers.